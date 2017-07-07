Sokoto: Nothern Power Brokers Settle Rift Between Sultan and Magajin Garin

–

A broad spectrum of northern elites have intervened to settled a brewing rift between the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Danbaba.

The rift would have escalated into a leadership crisis in the epicenter of the region’s power house.

The Magajin Garin Sokoto is the Custodian of the Sokoto Caliphate. He’d threatened to relinquish his position over a misunderstanding with the Sultan of Sokoto,

Speaking yesterday, he said what transpired that resulted in the skirmish was just the usual misgivings between family members that should not have been made public.

Hassan a couple of days ago had threatened to deal with the Sultan for persecuting him. Reports had it that the EFCC was hot on his tail, over some contract awarded to his firms and he believed the Sultan was behind the whole thing. He’d attacked the Sultan, saying he could “afford” him if he wanted and also announced his resignation.

However, things have been settled, he said.

“I consider what happened between us as a family issue that, I thank Allah, has been amicably resolved without recourse to protracted animosity,” Hassan said yesterday.

“Without mincing words, the Sultan still remains my leader, and that of the Muslim faithful across Nigeria. Equally, I will always continue to regard him as my mentor and benefactor, whose benevolence I cherish very well”.

Consultations about the matter are still on.

