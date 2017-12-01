Shettima’s comments parochial and jaundiced – Jonathan.

Terhemen Abua.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Friday, dismissed claims credited to Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima, as parochial and jaundiced.

In a statement issued by Jonathan’s Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, strongly debunked the allegations of poor governance and highlighted his key achievements and described them as matched.

He challenged Shettima to come out clean over the roles he played in the abduction of the Chibok girls, stressing that it goes beyond the dismissive claim that “Jonathan thought I kidnapped Chibok girls”.

The statement said: “He should be able to tell us if it was Jonathan’s poor choices that led the governor to expose students of Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok to avoidable danger, in total disregard of Federal Government’s directive to the governors in the three states most affected by Boko Haram to relocate their students writing the West African School Certificate Examinations to safe zones”.

Jonathan also dismissed the book titled: “On a Platter of Gold- How Jonathan won and lost Nigeria”, written by former Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, as sour grapes and full of lies and gossip, adding that “As a man who had never seen anything good in our administration on account of party and other differences, it has remained our considered view that in a democracy, Governor Kashim Shettima and others like him are entitled to their opinion, no matter how jaundiced”.

“We cannot be deceived by his crocodile tears and patronizing claim that ‘Jonathan is essentially a decent man’ which is a ploy he deployed to justify his false allegation of a lost glory”, the statement added.

Credit: The Nation.