Shettima’s comments parochial and jaundiced – Jonathan.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Friday, dismissed claims credited to Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima, as parochial and jaundiced.
In a statement issued by Jonathan’s Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, strongly debunked the allegations of poor governance and highlighted his key achievements and described them as matched.
He challenged Shettima to come out clean over the roles he played in the abduction of the Chibok girls, stressing that it goes beyond the dismissive claim that “Jonathan thought I kidnapped Chibok girls”.
The statement said: “He should be able to tell us if it was Jonathan’s poor choices that led the governor to expose students of Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok to avoidable danger, in total disregard of Federal Government’s directive to the governors in the three states most affected by Boko Haram to relocate their students writing the West African School Certificate Examinations to safe zones”.
Jonathan also dismissed the book titled: “On a Platter of Gold- How Jonathan won and lost Nigeria”, written by former Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, as sour grapes and full of lies and gossip, adding that “As a man who had never seen anything good in our administration on account of party and other differences, it has remained our considered view that in a democracy, Governor Kashim Shettima and others like him are entitled to their opinion, no matter how jaundiced”.
“We cannot be deceived by his crocodile tears and patronizing claim that ‘Jonathan is essentially a decent man’ which is a ploy he deployed to justify his false allegation of a lost glory”, the statement added.
Your Language – Your Culture And Your Tradition.
To confuse a man, take away his identity. A man’s identity is his language, his culture, and tradition. In this day and age, many people are getting carried away embracing a new found culture – mostly the Western culture. The influence of the western culture on the continent of Africa cannot be overemphasized.
The western culture in no doubt has its advantages but not without coming with the baggage of unfit and series of negative influence.
Culture is important – most people are of the thought that having a culture or having a tie to one’s heritage is so archaic and not modern but in all honesty, no matter how much you try to distance yourself from your culture – you are still who you are and the only place you can be comfortable is when you are who you are and not what the society expects of you. A man from Yiwu in China moved to Los Angeles and for him to fit into the culture of L.A, he is no longer bearing Mr.Wu Zhong but now Bob Lee and named all his children Mercy, Linda, Michael, and Richard. Good for him except that the first thing everyone sees is a “Chinese Kid” walking down the road before listening to him or her and in most cases, they will still wonder if the kids speak in English – such man has made a grave mistake and in most cases, they are so irredeemable!
An average African is ashamed of his accent and forgetting that American accent or English accent is just like any other accent – we all can’t speak alike. Various people that have never left the shore of the Country suddenly starts speaking “phonetics” with borrowed accents – no thanks to MTV and other foreign TV channels.
Young ladies from Kogi, Benue, Okigwe, Aba that arrived in Lagos under a year ago are now speaking like someone from Essex or South London despite not knowing where Murtala Muhammed Airport is situated. Young men from Sokoto, Kano, Ihiala, Oke Ogun, Ilesha are not dressing disrespectfully with sagging pants and smoking whatever that is smoke-able non-stop with a new found accent all over Lagos – If you are visiting from the States, you may be slightly convinced that you are clubbing somewhere in Bronx –New York.
The moment you bury your accent to wear a borrowed one – you have lost your identity, you are not only confused but you are confusing your listeners too.
Harvest rice in Kabba in Kogi state, in Kura Kano State, send 50% of this Rice to Amsterdam for “refinement” and “Packaging” then brand it made in Holland and re-import it back into Nigeria for sale – well, the other 50% has been in the market all these while and the marketers are still struggling with their sales but the imported ones are now being rushed and eventually they are not enough because there are more customers than the available stock – Power of branding in play here and the mindset of my people.
It is very much okay and acceptable to wear a tie and suit to work here in Africa despite how hot it can be in this part of the world but it’s not acceptable to wear a kaftan to work, oh yes it doesn’t fit into the “work culture” – Dressing is an important pillar of cultural heritage. Most of our generation wear more of foreign clothes than our traditional clothes, myself included – which is rather unfortunate.
Getting married these days is not complete without a “white wedding” – whatever that means! Our forefathers used kola-nut, Palm Wine and other traditional items for prayers – no we now use champagne instead!
It is understandable and expected that the man from the east or the man from the south will act and react to any situation differently – culture is playing a role here. There is nothing wrong in giving a hug or extending a handshake to your colleague’s wife from the South but you dare not try that with your other colleague from the North – That’s culture in play, nothing personal here.
There is nothing shameful in having an accent – in fact, the thicker the better. That is who you are; any attempt to bury that is burying your identity and tradition.
Personal Names – To be named Danjuma, Tanko, Ladidi, Jauro, Kayode, Efetobo, Oghechuko. Your parents know what they were doing when they gave you those names, there is absolutely nothing wrong with those beautiful names but there is a lot wrong when you now want to be known as Jane, Michael or Kaycee – now why on earth would you want to be just another “Jane” over being someone unique and an Individual? Your name is your identity – embrace it!
Studying English language and burying your own local dialect – all in the name of a religion? I really don’t understand because at the end you and your children will need a translator to speak to your people and you are just an “English and Western wannabe” to those you are trying to impress – an unfortunate situation to be if you ask me.
Foods – It’s shameful that we are losing the touch with traditional foods and now the older generation that knows about all these recipes are on the way out. Most eateries now don’t have Tuwon shinkafa, shinkafa da wake, Tuwon Dawa da Miyar Kuka, Koko da qosai, Akamu, Eko ati Akara, Frejon, Ofe Owerri, Ofe Onugbu, Banga, Edikang Ikong or Adalu on the Menu. Our Children are being fed with ice cream, shawarma, chicken and chips amongst others.
We celebrate “Halloween” but we lock our doors during Argungu Fishing Festival– now that’s all about packaging. If Oloojo Festival is being celebrated in London, we will go along and celebrate it!
Have you noticed the Indians – no matter how far away from home they are, no matter how much educated they are or how wealthy, they go with their culture and tradition. They still have a unique tradition today because they refused to have their culture diluted and adulterated by foreign influence. The Pakistanis are not any different, they refused to bow down to western influence on their way of life and it has paid off.
One of the major implications of this menace is dry tourism – tell me, why should a foreigner visit your home Country if your buildings are a replica of his home? Your accent is not original. You wear suits and Jeans rather than your unique, beautiful and colourful attires?
An average African will see a Northerner parading a very rare wild animal for a show as a mad person and walk past him but will travel to the London zoo to take pictures of the same animal? They will ignore local carnivals and tradition promotions for the “Notting Hill Carnival” – They are not bold enough to visit an Ifa Priest or a participate in the famous Ekimogun Day in Ondo Town but they are okay to visit Museums around the world that house these gods for a fee?
Don’t bury your history while studying others’ history! This way we are telling others to write our own history for our grandchildren! Of course, they will cherry-pick!
Erecting statues all over the place of foreigners makes no sense when we have local heroes to immortalize.
Your Food – Your Clothes – Your Accent – Your Skin Are Your Heritage! Cherish it and protect it – No matter how much you copy others, you can never be them and in the process, you will lose who you were before the COPY MODE!
THE FACTS NIGERIANS NEED TO KNOW FOR THEM NOT TO BE HOODWINK BY IRRESPONSIBLE POWER MONGERS AND DESPERADOS!
OKONJO IWEALA! A woman that had seen it all could come out to say at an American conference that:
THE SEED OF THIS RECESSION WAS PLANTED DURING THE JONATHAN REGIME DUE TO OUR LACK OF FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE, INABILITY AND LACK OF POLITICAL WILL TO SAVE.
People should not blame jonathan alone for this because the profligate Nigerian Governors too are culpable. He attempted to save, but the governors demanded to take all the savings citing constitutional right. Money they took and Stole at the same time. Our case is pathetic.
Do you know that:
😀Obasanjo’s administration earned # 17trn from crude oil sales within eight years and left behind 45bn dollars external reserves and 3.348bn dollars external debt.
😀Yaradua grew the reserves to 64bn dollars within just one year and the administration was able to finance 15 months of imports despite the 2008/2009 world economic meltdown. Hence, Nigeria survived the melt down because of the political will by the administration to save(a great achievement by Yaradua which most Nigerians are not aware of). Despite the tough economic reality at that time, Yaradua left 47.7bn dollars in reserves and an external debt of 3.94bn dollars. Meanwhile, the administration earned only # 9trn from crude oil sales within that short period.
😀Now, Jonathan administration witnessed an oil boom when Brent crude sold for over 100 dollars/barrel, with the regime earning # 51trn within a period of 5years. But because of corruption, the administration did not only squander the oil revenue but even depleted the reserves left by Yaradua, leaving just 23bn dollars and a huge external debt of 53bn dollars for Buhari.
The same Brent crude sold for as low as 35 dollars/barrel at a point shortly after Buhari took over power and had only managed to climb to about 35b dollars just recently.
😀These are facts that can be verified. So, it’s amazing hearing people criticize Buhari for the hunger in the land.
😀According to Fashola, Buhari’s administration inherited 206 uncompleted road projects and contract arrears worth #2.1trn from Jonathan; and for about 2 to 3 years the contractors where not paid. This slowed down the economic activities, with most of the companies laying off their staff. This was when the seed of recession was sowed.
It’s obvious that Buhari came in to rescue Nigeria, because if Jonathan had continued in power, the nation’s economic crisis would have been worse, perhaps even the Federal government wouldn’t have been able to pay salaries of civil servants by now.
😀According to Okonjo Iweala, Nigeria started borrowing money to pay salaries since October, 2014; but today Nigeria now borrow money for investment in capital projects.
😀Those who blame Buhari for the current hardship do so either out of mischief (hatred) or ignorance. So, we shouldn’t join the bandwagon in criticising him. He may not have done much to save the situation, considering that he is not a perfect human being but he mean well for the country and can only succeed with our prayers.
A WORD IS ENOUGH FOR THE WISE…
