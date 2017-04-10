Sheriff’s spokesman, Bwala, resignst

INUWA Bwala, the Special Adviser on media to the National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ali Sheriff, has resigned his appointment.

Bwala has worked as the spokesman of Sheriff since he was first elected as the national chairman of the party in February 2016.

He announced his resignation from the post in a press statement issued by himself in Abuja on Sunday citing personal reasons.

According to the former Borno state commissioner, recent developments informed the decision to quit.

He has been recently arrested and detained in Maiduguri in connection with a murder case which he disputed as political witch-hunt.

The statement said: “Recent developments in the polity, especially as it affects my duties have made it imperative for me to step down as the official spokesman of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP.”

I am stepping down for personal reasons to enable me face my personal challenges, especially my health.

“I wish to use this opportunity to apologize to Nigerians, especially our political leaders and professional colleagues, whose feelings I have been made to injure in explaining or defending certain positions while I was the Special Adviser on Media to Senator Sheriff.”

“I thank the National Chairman and all those I have worked or related with since I assumed the responsibility as Sheriff’s official spokesman. I also wish him the best in future endeavours.