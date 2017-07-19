Sheriff, Kashamu’s Followers Decamp From PDP To Mega Party Of Nigeria

The Sacked national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, Senator Buruji Kashamu and their followers have decamped to the Mega party of Nigeria.

PoliticsNGR learnt that the defection took place at the Mega party Oyo state secretariat in Ibadan.National Chairman of the party, Hon. Hamisu Santuraki said the party which was registered in August 2010 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would also change its logo and move to its new national secretariat in Abuja.

He said;



“We are on top gear for the Anambra governorship election coming up in November 18. We are also working for the 2019 general election and part of our strategies was changing the party name to Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) from the Mega Progressive Peoples Party (MPPP). We are also changing the logo.This is the wish of party members to rebrand the party for greater achievements. The NEC would also discuss the state of the nation and come up with its position formally”.