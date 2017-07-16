Seven Dead In Cross River Fire Incident

Sunday , 16 July 2017
July 16, 2017

At least seven persons have been confirmed dead while several others are said to have received various degree of burns following a fire incident at the Calabar Free Zone enterprise, Esuk Utan Community, Cross River State.

The fire which affected a tank farm, part of the Nigeria Ports Authority and the Esuk Utan Community was said to have been triggered by an over flow of PMS (petrol) from a vessel to a tank farm around the area.

Speaking to Channels Television, some eye witnesses claimed that most of the people who got burnt were scooping the petroleum product.

Journalists were however prevented from getting close to the scene and assessing the level of damage.

