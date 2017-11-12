SERAP Asks CCB, ICPC To Probe Okorocha Over N1bn Statues

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has called on the Acting Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Dr. Muhammad Isah and the Acting Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, to “jointly investigate allegations of incompatibility, apparent conflict of interest situation, and abuse of office involving Governor Rochas Okorocha, of Imo State.
According to SERAP, this is in connection with the exercise of his public functions and leadership of the Rochas Okorocha Foundation, to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), “in any such investigation.”
The organization said that “Such investigation would help to improve public confidence in public authorities, and minimize the risks of bad government by public officials.”
In the petition dated 10 November 2017 and signed by SERAP executive director Adetokunbo Mumuni the organization expressed “serious concern that Governor Okorocha may have spent over N1billion of public funds to build statues of South African President Jacob Zuma and Liberian President Mrs Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.”
SERAP says, “the spending on statues and apparent misuse of public resources may have violated constitutional provisions and international standards on code of conduct for public officers. The initiatives cannot be justified under any circumstances whatsoever, especially at a time when Imo state is unable or unwilling to pay teachers’ salaries and pensioners’ entitlements.”
The petition copied to Ibrahim Magu Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) read in part: “Inviting Zuma and Johnson-Sirleaf to attend the opening of his Foundation and then ‘honouring’ them with statues suggests abuse of office and apparent conflict of interest situation, as such acts were undertaken by Governor Okorocha in the exercise of his public functions to presumably promote and advance the commercial and other interests of the Foundation.”
Good News to all Twinkas participant. If you know you registered Twinkas, Twinkas is paying now. I upgraded my account and i got 300% bonus (that is 3x what i invested) to recover your money back, kindly contact +2348123079801. Thanks and keep twinkling Nigerian’s
U see now?
No body is using okorocha”s deed to insult Igbo tribe….but when it is a Benin person involved or northerners….Igbos and Yoruba people will be using it to insult yje person’s tribe..whereas they are the worse of all…..they don’t mind their business the way others do….
We need to be separated….Yorubas and Igbos should go to save w@r that is been forced to come…and we al shud be divided on social media too…I don’t h8 these people before.infact I love Yoruba’s so much and I have an Igbo guy as Friend…. But when I began to see their sentiment behavior speaking and behaving with h8😠😠……I now h8 them with passion……
Division is what we are asking for..or else.. Oh No!…..we will fight to d£ath and spill bl00d…if I di£ no problem but I will mk sire I slaught£r these people I’m thousands….
If u like see this comment as an hate speech….it’s none of my business…. Enough is enough…lata on u wi know what am talking about
W@r is looming!!!!!!!
Guy u’re very foolish
Donald Fidelis
Ur w@yward h@rlot m0ther is the most Useles$ tin on earth….
Ur parents are very Useles$ and f00lish
This one case nahh madness of no cure, very soon my Owerri boys will stone u to death mark my words…… Okoroawusa
Ur boys hahhahaha
I so much believed that this guy has derailed but, i still like him
God knows after ur terms u are going to prison
God knows after ur terms u are going to prison
Check all the comments here..nobody is using okorcha’s deed to insult all Igbo people…. But when it a benin person in question or an Hausa man….the Igbos will begin to insult the entire tribe of the person😠😠😠..
There was a video that went viral of 18yrs old Igbo girl that had s£x with 8boys….everybody watched the video and condemned what the girl did..nobody insulted their tribe… But when a post of benin people or an hausa man comes up…Igbos will begin to insult everybody in that tribe…they be insulting the persons tribe!!!!
Be warned oooo…. Or else!!!!!
Check all the comments here..nobody is using okorcha’s deed to insult all Igbo people…. But when it a benin person in question or an Hausa man….the Igbos will begin to insult the entire tribe of the person😠😠😠..
There was a video that went viral of 18yrs old Igbo girl that had s£x with 8boys….everybody watched the video and condemned what the girl did..nobody insulted their tribe… But when a post of benin people or an hausa man comes up…Igbos will begin to insult everybody in that tribe…they be insulting the persons tribe!!!!
Be warned oooo…. Or else!!!!!