Senegal gives Jammeh midnight to vacate presidency seat

Senegal, a neighbouring country to Gambia has given President Yahaya Jammeh till midnight to step down otherwise military action would be engaged to oust him.

To make true the warning, Senegalese troops have been seen moving towards the Gambian border in what seams a show of might to further signal to Jammeh he would be ousted militarily if he refuses to step down.

“Our troops are on alert… The ultimatum takes effect at midnight,” when Jammeh’s mandate is due to expire, army spokesman Colonel Abdou Ndiaye said. “If a political solution fails, we will engage” in operations in The Gambia, he said, confirming that troops were heading to the border. Recall that the Gambian parliament has extended Jammeh’s stay in office for another 90 days, a move that has further added fuel to Jammeh’s clinching to the country’s presidential seat eventhough Wednesday is supposed to be his final day in office as the Gambian president. Yahya Jammeh However, Nigerian Government has equally sent in some air, naval and will also send ground troops to join forces with the Senegalese troops to ensure President-elect, Adama Barrow is installed as The Gambia’s President on Thursday. Also, The U.N has equally backed the West African nations in the bid to ensure either a peaceful handover in The Gambia or use military force to archieve same should Jammeh insist on clinching to power. Jammeh who had called Barrow to concede defeat after losing in the December 1, 2016 election held in the country later made a volte face, refusing to accept the outcome of the election and has since voiced strongly that he would not allow the President-elect, Barrow installed as the country’s president unless a fresh election is conducted. He claimed many of the Gambian citizens were disenfranchised. Jammeh has been the country’s president since taking power in a bloodless coup in 1994. Meanwhile, thousands of Gambians have fled the country while UK and Dutch tourists are being evacuated from the tiny West African state, which is popular with European holidaymakers because of its beaches