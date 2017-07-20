SENATOR ADELEKE DISMISSES FAKE REPORT ON OSBC AND THE SOCIAL MEDIA

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Otunba Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke has debunked reports on the Osun state Broadcasting Corporation and some sections of the Social Media quoting him as undermining the roles of the PDP in his recent elections.

In a release issued today on the instructions of Senator Adeleke, he denied ever granting any such interview to any Media organisation or anyone for that matter.

He described the fake publications as unfortunate, self serving, and sponsored by those who are haunted by their past political failure.

The Senator said as a loyal member of the PDP, he recognoses the big role of the party in his election and does not contemplate leaving the party under any circumstance.

He promised to work with other leaders of the PDP to ensure the success of the party in all future elections.

Senator Adeleke advised members of the public to disregard all such false publications in the Broadcast Media and the Social Media.

SIGNED BY HON. BAMIDELE SALAM, ON BEHALF OF SENATOR ADEMOLA ADELEKE

JULY 20TH 2017