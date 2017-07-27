SENATOR ABE WELCOMES ACTING PRESIDENT

Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, has welcomed the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on his official visit to commission a world class fertilizer plant built by Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited in Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers South East Senatorial District.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by his spokesperson , Mr. Parry Saroh Benson, Abe said that the people of Rivers South East Senatorial District are happy to receive the acting president with the usual hospitality of Rivers people.

The statement urged the people of the district to turn out en mass and give the acting president a rousing reception.

It stated that the people of the district appreciate the siting of a world class fertilizer plant with a production capacity for 1.5 metric tons of urea fertilizer.

The statement said that the senatorial district is elated to host the world’s largest single train urea fertilizer plant.

It further stated that such a project would provide employment to the teeming population of youths in the area.

It wished him a safe visit and journey mercy back to Abuja.

Signed

Parry Saroh Benson

Spokesperson to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe

July 26, 2012