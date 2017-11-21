Senator Abaribe in court over Kanu’s failed court appearances.

Terhemen Abua.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, surety for the bail granted the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has appeared in court ahead of the Monday’s hearing in the trial of the Kanu.

Abaribe was already seated in the Federal High Court Abuja 9:50am where the proceedings are to take place.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, had on October 17, 2017, ordered Abaribe and two others standing as sureties to appear in court to explain the IPOB leader’s whereabouts.

The other two sureties, Emmanuel Shalum Okabenmadu and Tochukwu Uchendu were absent and not repesented by any counsel.

Kanu, who was enjoying the bail granted him by the judge on April 24, 2017, was absent from court at the previous proceedings when trial was billed to commence.

His three co – defendants, the National Coordinator of IPOB , Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, IPOB member and a former Field Maintenance Engineer seconded to the MTN, David Nwawuisi were produced in court by prison officials.

Bright Chimezie, who became a co – defendant in the case following an amendment of the charges was also absent as he is said to be in the custody of the Department of State Service.

Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told the judge on October 17 that Kanu had been missing after soldiers allegedly invaded the IPOB leader’s home on September 14, 2017, adding that the Nigerian Army was in the best position to produce the defendant.

A lawyer, Ogechi Ogunna, appeared for Abaribe informing the judge that his client had filed a motion seeking to be discharged as Kanu’s surety.

But Justice Nyako said Abaribe’s motion could not be heard until Kanu was produced in court.

After lawyers representing parties to the case announced their appearances on October 17 , the prosecuting counsel, Shuabu Labaran led by Saleh Barkum, noted that Kanu was absent from court.

He urged the court to order the arrest of the IPOB leader for being absent from court but Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor, told the judge that Kanu was ready to face trial until the military invasion after which he had gone missing.

credit: Punch