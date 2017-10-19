Senate wants Buhari to include Federal University Otukpo in 2018 budget 

The Nigerian Senate has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to kindly make provision for the yet to be established Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo in the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

The appeal was made on Wednesday by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, while contributing to the debate on a Bill for an Act to establish Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo and other matters relating thereunto.

The Bill, which passed second reading at the Wednesday plenary, was sponsored by the former President of the Senate, Dr. David Mark.

While leading the debate on the general principles of the Bill, Senator Mark reminded the lawmakers that, “the Federal Executive Council at its sitting of 20th May 2015 approved two universities and upgraded four of the colleges of education to universities of education.

“The two universities were, the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (FUHSO) Benue State and the Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State”.

He, however, said the institution was in the process of admitting students for the 2015 academic session when the Vice Chancellor was issued with a letter that the approval given be put on hold.

“Before the approval was put on hold, the University had made appreciable progress including acquisition of 600 hectares of land with compensation fully paid, topographical and soil testing surveys, completion of the consultancy services as well as the structural and architectural design/drawings for the building of the University and its Teaching Hospital”, Mark submitted.

Senator also argued the benefits of establishing the first ever Federal University of Health Sciences, which he premised on National Growth, Manpower Development and Self Reliance in Health Sector, as well as, Expansion of Access to Medical Education.

The 2-time Chairman of the National Assembly said, at the moment, “Nigeria has only about 35,000 practising Medical Doctors serving a population of about 180 million people”. This, he said, was not in agreement with the World Health Organisation ,which stipulates the ratio of one Doctor to six hundred patients (1:600).

Mark reminded his colleagues of the support and passage of the Bills on the Universities approved earlier by the same Federal Executive Council, like the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State and the Colleges of Education to Universities of Education.

While seconding the motion, Senator Barnabas Gemade (Benue North East), said the establishment of the University would save Benue youths of the stress related to admission seeking and other academic issues.

Senator James Manager (Delta South), while lending his voice to the debate, said the passage of the Bill and the eventual assent by the Presidency would go along way to give credence to the present administration.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over Wednesday’s plenary, corroborated the comment of the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan.

Ekweremadu said the Bill should not only be passed, but the executive should make it an effort to include the University in the 2018 Appropriation Bill, before sending it to the National Assembly.