Senate to drill Malami on Maina’s reinstatement and promotion.

By Terhemen Abua.

Malami is mentioned to be one of the three key actors allegedly believed to have masterminded the re-admittance of Maina into the interior ministry. He was said to have acted in connivance with the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita to carry out the deal.

It is gathered that no fewer than 20 senators who have at one time or the other had a taste of Malami’s profane use of power are now warming up to take their own pound of the flesh. This is in addition to the long list of other alleged ‘sins’ the AGF was said to have earlier committed against the red chamber.

If the lawmakers make good their threat, then Malami may be going home to roast in the event that the committee resolves to invite him into the red chamber to explain his role in the whole saga.

President Buhari is believed, still reviewing the report submitted to him by the Head of Service. The fate of the AGF is now hanging in the balance and the President is yet to make any official statement on the report, the lawmakers are already up to subdue Malami.

Malami has, however, clarified his action, saying it was “guided by public interest” , adding, “I am a legal practitioner” .

The Attorney-General said, “I believe that Nigerians are entitled to know the truth in the entire saga and I am ready to speak directly to them when I appear before the Senate since I have been summoned by the legislature, which is investigating the matter. “I will not however talk until I get clearance from my principal on the matter and I look forward to addressing anxious Nigerians on the matter when I appear before the senators” . sunnewsonline.com

