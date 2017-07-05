SEN. MUDASHIR HUSSEIN OF APC IN DILEMA, PLACED ON CONDITION BY EJIGBO YOUTHS.

The Ejigbo born politician and the Canadidate of APC in the July 8, 2017 Osun West Senatorial Bye-Election Sen. Mudashir Hussein has received major setback from the Youths of his hometown (Ejigbo) as he was summoned to a meeting and has been placed on condition before he can enjoys their support in this forthcoming bye-election. You will recalled that Sen. Mudashir Hussein was the Cabinet Member of Ogbeni Aregbesola’s administration where he stoop so low to served as the Commissioner of Executive Cabinet until his imposition as the Candidate of the APC. The Youths haven known that the pendulum of this election is swinging in favor of PDP Candidate Dr. Ademola Adeleke, have asked Sen. Mudashir Hussein to use his prowess and influence with the State Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to concede the appointment of the Commissioner of Executive Cabinet to a youth in Ejigbo Land and announce the appointment any Ejigbo-born youth to that office of commissionership before the Saturday July 8th,2017 Bye-Election. This is to serve as the latter hope for the youths of Ejigbo in the government of Aregbesola in case the election doesn’t goes in favor of Sen. Hussein.

The Ejigbo Youths assured Sen. Mudashir Hussein that if their plight can be granted in the next 48hours. They promised to do everything possible to mobilize massive votes for him in Ejigbo and its environment. Failure to comply with this request will make them to work in favour of the PDP Candidate Dr. Ademola Adeleke without minding their blood bond.

This came as a rude shock to Sen. Mudashir Hussein as he never expect such huge request from his kinsmen who are expected to throw their support behind him long ago even without being placed on any condition, knowingly to him that the request can never be feasible having the Member of House of Representatives, Speaker OSHA and Senator(in their wishful thinking) from Ejigbo, the Commissioner can never come from that zone in the world of fairness and equity.