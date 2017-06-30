Sekibo to appeal tribunal judgment nullifying his election

The senator representing Rivers east senatorial district in the national assembly Senator George Thompson Sekibo says he will appeal the verdict of the Rivers election petitions tribunal sitting in Abuja which upturned the mandate given to him at the December tenth rerun polls.

Reacting to the tribunal decision yesterday the senator urged the electorate to remain steadfast in their support for him and the PDP and reaffirmed his confidence in the capacity of the judiciary to dispense justice.

Sen. Sekibo said he was aware that many sincere and patriotic Rivers people and particularly people of rivers east senatorial district who came out to vote overwhelmingly for the pdp were not happy with the judgement, describing it as a battle in which the head of the commander is always demanded for the sacrifice. Senator sekibo said he was optimistic that he would overcome in the Appeal stressing that God is the truth and the truth cannot be defeated by shades of darkness.

Sen. Sekibo thanked his numerous supporters for their prayers and support and urged them to remain calm and courageous as he expects the Appeal panel to further appraise the facts of the matter and give the true judgement.