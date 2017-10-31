Tuesday , 31 October 2017
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (3rd L), his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike (m), Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara (2nd L), Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih (3rd R), Former Minister of Sport, Dr Tammy Danagogo (2nd R), Elder Statesman, Prince Emma Anyanwu (l) and others after the Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award on the governor by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) in New York City on Monday night.

SCAHSA honours Governor Wike with Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award

In recognition  of his outstanding achievements  in the area of urban renewal , sustainable cities and provision of basic amenities to the residential areas of low-income earners, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was on Monday night honoured with the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award “.
Nigeria’s moment of glory peaked  in New York City  on Monday night when the the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) presented the international award to Governor Wike in the presence of international diplomats, development professionals, high-level administrators and  leaders of international non governmental organisations.
The governor was accompanied to the International Award Ceremony by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, two of his children, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara, Member Representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency, Ken Chikere, Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih,  the Former Minister of Sport, Dr Tammy Danagogo, Rivers State Commissioner of Information, Barrister Emma Okah and and Elder Statesman, Prince Emma Anyanwu, Member of the House of Representatives, Mrs Betty Apiafi among others .
The 12th Global Forum on Human Settlements & Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards Ceremony (GFHS XII)  was jointly organized by the Permanent Mission of the Gambia to the UN, the Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the UN (AU), the Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS), the United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment), the University Peace Federation (UPF), the World Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (WANGO) and  the better City Institute (BCI) .
Speaking at the award ceremony in New York on Monday night, a Representative of the United Nations Environment,   Mara Murillo said that the organisation salutes Global Forum on Human Settlements & Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements for having developed the awards and the constituency for which it has been organized.
The United Nations Environment Representative congratulated the 23 awardees  who were selected for their positive achievements and leadership.
The Representative stated: “The awards recognise their feats which inspire and encourage others to innovate and replicate similar feats”.
The Vice Chairman of Global Forum on Human Settlements & Sustainable Cities, Dr Taj  Hamad said all the awardees have made great achievements that merit the awards.
Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the United Nations, Mamadou Tangara urged all awardees to continue to work  for sustainable cities across the world.
Ms Mara Angelica of the United Nations Programme lent her voice to the calls for collaborations in developing habitable cities.
There were 23 awards in six different categories.  The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike received his “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award” under the “Individual Initiatives to Advance Sustainable Development Category”.
The award was presented to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike by the Vice President of Global Forum on Human Settlements & Sustainable Cities, Dr Taj  Hamad.
In an acceptance speech after receiving the award, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike pledged before the global  audience that he will continue his landmark projects to improve the living condition of the Rivers people.
He said: “Let me on behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State sincerely thank the organisers  of this award for the recognition.
“To also commit ourselves that we will progressively provide infrastructure and  social services that will enhance  the living standards of all Rivers people on a sustainable basis “.
A video footage explaining the premise upon which Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike received the award  lauded him for reducing urban slums and  bridging poverty gaps . The footage  further praised the Rivers State Governor for his positive leadership, provision of infrastructure and basic amenities.
The 23 awardees were drawn from different countries of the world. Prominent amongst them are: Nigeria, China, Bulgaria, Germany, USA, India and Indonesia.
The event was beamed live on different platforms by dedicated international broadcasters.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,
Electronic Media.
31st October, 2017.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (3rd Left) on the Second Row during the Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award by the the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) in New York City on Monday night.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike with two of his children after the Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award by the the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) in New York City on Monday night.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike showing the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award ” to his wife,Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike after the Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award by the the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) in New York City on Monday night.
Vice President of Global Forum on Human Settlements & Sustainable Cities, Dr Taj Hamad presenting the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award ” to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) in New York City on Monday night.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (3rd L), his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike (m), Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara (2nd L), Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih (3rd R), Former Minister of Sport, Dr Tammy Danagogo (2nd R), Elder Statesman, Prince Emma Anyanwu (l) and others after the Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award on the governor by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) in New York City on Monday night.
