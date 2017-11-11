SARS Personnel/Soldiers attached to the Minister of Transportation attack Governor Wike’s convoy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday escaped assassination as Special Anti-robbery Squad Operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the motorcade of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi attacked his convoy.
The governor who was on project inspection was attacked at Nwanja Junction on Trans-Amadi Road.
The SARs Personnel and Soldiers in the Minister’s convoy hit down the Governor’s Escort Rider and attacked the policemen in the pilot car.
Mr Debewari , Aide -De- Camp, to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, supervised the attack, which included damage of cameras held by journalists .
Also part of the attack, was the Commander of Rivers SARS, Mr Akin Fakorede who received the Minister of Transportation at the Port Harcourt International Airport and accompanied on his trip.
After the attack, the Rivers State Governor continued with his inspection of Projects.
Governor Wike was not harmed, despite the attack.
The Minister of Transportation had over 50 SARS Personnel , Soldiers and Mobile Policemen in his motorcade.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
Were is attack here?
propaganda machinaries,
WIKEpedia is the new name of politics in rivers state. When SARS AND AMAECHI HEAR THE NAME THEY TREMBLE
This is the same police that the IG is saying is not the worst in the world. With a SARS that belongs to a political party and is a killer squad for the Minister of Transport.
This remind me how police/soldiers used to intimidates Ameachi when he was Governor of same Rivers State, under the influenced of Mama-P and her boy Wike. That’s life!
That remind me of commissioner of police then mr.Joseph …….
MBA Lawal Adebayo
THE WORLD IS A ROLLER COSTA
That’s why Nigeria is not progressing because evil has taken a pride of place as the norm in virtually every facet of the country’s existence.
Who is attacking who please?
Dear scam news
Propaganda is a tool in politics, it becomes irritating when is too much. Don’t loose your supporters try to sell a rivers man fake news. Thank you
This two men should let us be, they have kept us backward.
He come in his state
Whatever a man soweth he must reap
Morons of the highest order…executive recklessness. These are not leaders but opportunists. What a show of shame!!!!!
Scannews u na Don start again abi idiot make una ask wike How far ?
