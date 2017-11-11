Saturday , 11 November 2017
SARS Personnel/Soldiers attached to the Minister of Transportation attack Governor Wike's convoy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday escaped assassination as Special Anti-robbery Squad Operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the motorcade of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi  attacked his convoy.

The governor who was on project inspection was attacked at Nwanja Junction  on Trans-Amadi Road.

The SARs Personnel and Soldiers in the Minister’s convoy  hit down the Governor’s Escort Rider and attacked the policemen  in the pilot car.

Mr Debewari , Aide -De- Camp, to the Minister of Transportation,  Rotimi Amaechi, supervised the attack, which included damage of cameras held by journalists .

Also part of the attack, was the Commander of Rivers SARS, Mr Akin Fakorede who received  the Minister of Transportation at the Port Harcourt International Airport  and accompanied on his trip.

After the attack, the Rivers State Governor continued  with his  inspection  of Projects.

Governor Wike was not harmed, despite  the attack.

The Minister of Transportation had over 50 SARS Personnel , Soldiers and Mobile Policemen in his motorcade.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

11th November, 2017.

Scene of the attack on the Convoy of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike by soldiers and SARS Personnel attached to the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday at Wanja junction on the Trans-Amadi road in Port Harcourt
22 comments

  1. Bala Zakariyau
    Bala Zakariyau
    November 11, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Were is attack here?

    Reply
  2. Prince Daniel Akinloye
    Prince Daniel Akinloye
    November 11, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    propaganda machinaries,

    Reply
  3. Oriamaja Tam-skol Tinnatei
    Oriamaja Tam-skol Tinnatei
    November 11, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    WIKEpedia is the new name of politics in rivers state. When SARS AND AMAECHI HEAR THE NAME THEY TREMBLE

    Reply
  4. Okoro Tom Felix
    Okoro Tom Felix
    November 11, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    This is the same police that the IG is saying is not the worst in the world. With a SARS that belongs to a political party and is a killer squad for the Minister of Transport.

    Reply
  5. Junaid Sa
    Junaid Sa'id Gcon
    November 11, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    This remind me how police/soldiers used to intimidates Ameachi when he was Governor of same Rivers State, under the influenced of Mama-P and her boy Wike. That’s life!

    Reply
  6. Gbenga G. Samuel
    Gbenga G. Samuel
    November 11, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Who is attacking who please?

    Reply
  7. Sean Ben
    Sean Ben
    November 11, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Dear scam news
    Propaganda is a tool in politics, it becomes irritating when is too much. Don’t loose your supporters try to sell a rivers man fake news. Thank you

    Reply
  8. Wosu Chika
    Wosu Chika
    November 11, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    This two men should let us be, they have kept us backward.

    Reply
  9. Idowu Olalekan
    Idowu Olalekan
    November 11, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    He come in his state

    Reply
  10. Noble Nwokedimma
    Noble Nwokedimma
    November 11, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Whatever a man soweth he must reap

    Reply
  13. Oladele Fagbemi
    Oladele Fagbemi
    November 11, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Morons of the highest order…executive recklessness. These are not leaders but opportunists. What a show of shame!!!!!

    Reply
  16. Ahmed Ibrahim
    Ahmed Ibrahim
    November 11, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Scannews u na Don start again abi idiot make una ask wike How far ?

    Reply
