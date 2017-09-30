Saraki Preaches Peace, Asks Nigerians To Reject Hate

Sunday , 1 October 2017
September 30, 2017 featured post, News 34 Views

Senate President Bukola Saraki has congratulated Nigerians on the 57th anniversary of the country’s independence as a united and progressive country.

In his goodwill message, on Saturday, Saraki asked Nigerians irrespective of creed and tribe to continue to work for the continued stability of the country.

Noting that the task of ensuring a greater Nigeria is a collective responsibility of all.

The Senate President asked political, traditional, religious and business leaders to initiate and pursue ideas that would deepen the country development.

“It is apparent that the need for peace, unity, and stability in our nation cannot be compromised. Our togetherness, abundant resources, and diversity are our greatest asset.

“Therefore, let us refrain from tendencies that tend to pull us apart.”

According to him, there is no better time than now for Nigerians to redouble their resolve to make the nation take her rightful leadership position in the world

  1. Emeka Ezeanyika Chimezie
    September 30, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    When Buhari’s government takes everything to north, what do you expect, love speech?

    Reply
  2. Onwa Ekuma Onwa
    September 30, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    No,ask buhari to reject hate

    Reply

