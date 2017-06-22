Sanitation Exercise Holds Saturday, June 24, 2017

…As RIWAMA Boss, Bro Felix Obuah, Calls For Full Participation

This month’s sanitation exercise will hold on Saturday, June 24, 2017, across the various local government areas of Rivers State.

As usual, human and vehicular movements will be restricted during the period of the sanitation exercise from 7am – 10am.

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Bro Felix Obuah, who announced the sanitation exercise in a statement in Port Harcourt, called on all residents of Port Harcourt, the State capital, and the people of the State to fully participate in this Saturday’s (June 24, 2017) sanitation exercise holding across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

Bro Obuah appeals to all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State to participate fully in the sanitation exercise and also comply with the restriction of movement order during the period of the sanitation exercise from 7 am to 10am.

He calls on security agencies to effectively enforce the restriction of movement order between the stipulated hours of 7am to 10am, except those on essential duties, who are also advised to collect Exemption Permit from the Agency.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator urges owners of trucks (individuals and cooperate organizations) to make available their trucks for the evacuation of waste that would be generated as a result of the sanitation exercise.

While appealing for the people’s support for the realization of Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of a clean and safe environment, Bro Obuah warns that anyone who fails to participate in the exercise or flouts the restriction of movement order will be arrested and charged before the sanitation court.

Remember, it is your responsibility to clean your environment.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).



Thursday, June 22, 2017.