Saturday , 24 June 2017
Home / featured post / Sallah: Governor Wike felicitates with Nigerian Muslims
Governor Wike

Sallah: Governor Wike felicitates with Nigerian Muslims

June 24, 2017 featured post, News 21 Views

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the successful completion of the 2017 Ramadan fast, urging them to use the Sallah celebration to pray for the unity of the country.

In a Sallah Message, Governor Wike advised the Muslims to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Prophet.

He said that this is a season to promote love, peace and friendship .

He urged Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance, which would promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

He assured the people of Rivers State that the state government would work with security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony.

Governor Wike congratulated the Muslim community in Rivers State on the Sallah celebration, assuring them that his administration would continue to partner with them to move the state forward.

The governor thanked the state Muslim community for the consistent support they extend to his administration.

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
24th June, 2017

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Nasir El-Rufai, Pastor Tunde Bakare and the Groove From Timex Social Club

By Reno Omokri My readers would be pleased to know that the hardback edition of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved