SALLAH CELEBRATION: POLICE RESTRICT MOVEMENT IN BORNO

The Borno Police Command on Friday announced a restriction on movement of vehicles during the upcoming Eid celebration in Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas of the state. Mr Victor Isuku, the spokesman of the command announced this in a statement in Maiduguri. “In view of the Eid-el-Fitr sallah celebration coming up, Borno Police Command wishes to reiterate its commitment towards ensuring a crime free celebration. “In pursuance therefore, the residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Areas are by this release informed that, there will be restriction of vehicular movement until after the Eid prayers on Sunday. “The restriction will include the use of motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles and animals except those on essential duties. “This restriction, though regrettable, is necessary in view of recent security concerns. Moslem faithful are therefore advised to pray at Eid prayer grounds close to their homes,” the statement said. It advised residents to be security conscious and report strange happenings to security agents. “While wishing all and sundry a happy sallah celebration, the command wishes to advise the general public to be security conscious at all times. “We advise them to report any strange or suspicious person or movements or objects to the nearest police officer, station or other security agencies,” the statement said. The restriction is the first since 2015, following successes recorded by the military against the Boko Haram insurgents. Recently, the insurgents had intensified attacks especially suicide bombings in public places. At least 17 persons were killed after five suspected female suicide bombers attacked Kofa Community near Dalori on Monday. Also, on Tuesday, a convoy of vehicles was attacked along Maiduguri-Damboa road leading to the death of a policeman and a truck driver