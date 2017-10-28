RSG TO REVIVE DENTAL MAXILLO – FACIA HOSPITAL

The Rivers State Government has again re-echoed its commitment to
provide holistic quality health care services to the Rivers People.
The Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this
during a courtesy visit to her by members of the Rivers State Branch
of the Nigeria Dental Association, at the Government House in Port
Harcourt.
Dr. Banigo said the Governor Wike led Government is working hard to
revive the Dental Maxillo-Facia Hospital to make it what it ought to
be, stressing that Government is committed to residency training in
all fields of medicine.
She said although we have a National Oral Health Policy in the
Country, there is a need to review and upgrade it in line with present
realities, in view of the fact that the policy is now obsolete.
Dr. Banigo who said the State Government wants Rivers People to access
quality health services in both Public and Private health facilities,
disclosed that more grants will be given to doctors, noting that
dental practitioners will also have a fair share.
According to her there are lots of oral health issues in the society,
which she attributed to lack of awareness and urged members of the
Dental Association to carry out frequent medical missions in order to
create more awareness on the importance of oral health.
In her remarks the chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria
Dental Association Dr. Tomina George said the Nigeria Dental
Association is the umbrella body of all General and Specialist Dental
Health Professionals in Nigeria.
She said the State Chapter is saddled with the responsibility of
promoting oral health care services and development and expressed the
need for the State Dental Maxillofacial Hospital which she described
as the best in the country to be used for residency training.
Owupele Benebo
Head of Press Unit,
Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt.
Friday, October 27th, 2017.