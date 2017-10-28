RSG TO REVIVE DENTAL MAXILLO – FACIA HOSPITAL

The Rivers State Government has again re-echoed its commitment to

provide holistic quality health care services to the Rivers People.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this

during a courtesy visit to her by members of the Rivers State Branch

of the Nigeria Dental Association, at the Government House in Port

Harcourt.

Dr. Banigo said the Governor Wike led Government is working hard to

revive the Dental Maxillo-Facia Hospital to make it what it ought to

be, stressing that Government is committed to residency training in

all fields of medicine.

She said although we have a National Oral Health Policy in the

Country, there is a need to review and upgrade it in line with present

realities, in view of the fact that the policy is now obsolete.

Dr. Banigo who said the State Government wants Rivers People to access

quality health services in both Public and Private health facilities,

disclosed that more grants will be given to doctors, noting that

dental practitioners will also have a fair share.

According to her there are lots of oral health issues in the society,

which she attributed to lack of awareness and urged members of the

Dental Association to carry out frequent medical missions in order to

create more awareness on the importance of oral health.

In her remarks the chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria

Dental Association Dr. Tomina George said the Nigeria Dental

Association is the umbrella body of all General and Specialist Dental

Health Professionals in Nigeria.

She said the State Chapter is saddled with the responsibility of

promoting oral health care services and development and expressed the

need for the State Dental Maxillofacial Hospital which she described

as the best in the country to be used for residency training.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit,

Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt.

Friday, October 27th, 2017.