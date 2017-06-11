RSG PLEDGES COMMITMENT TO PEACE

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitments to promote peaceful co-existence

The State Governor Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stated this during swearing in ceremony of the new Country President of the United Nation’s Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UNPOLAC) Bishop Dr. Priscilla Somieari Charles Bassey in Port Harcourt.

The Governor who spoke through His Deputy Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo said the theme of the lecture which is Building Peace and Curbing Restiveness for National Development is apt because Nigeria is yearning for peace and national development.

He expressed gratitude for the Mayor of Peace Award conferred on him by the United Nations POLAC Peace Programme stating that he had earlier received an award as an Ambassador of Peace.

Governor Wike who reiterated his commitment to passionately pursue peace at all times said as part of deliberate efforts to promote peace his Administration extended an olive branch to ex militants through an amnesty programme where about twenty two thousand repentant cultists surrendered their weapons voluntarily without receiving any money because their mind set has been changed to realise they have a brighter future.

He said some people did not expect it to happen and tried to discourage him but he doggedly went for it and recorded a huge success. “This Administration will continue to further peace, develop peace, run after peace, think peace, talk peace and walk with others for peace.” He stressed.

According to him the State Boundary Commission has been able to tackle and peacefully resolve several issues involving our communities which previously have been left unresolved for several years.

He congratulated Bishop Pricilla Somieari Bassey who is a Rivers Indigene and the first female President of UNPOLAC in Nigeria and expressed government’s readiness to support and partner with the organization.

In her remarks the chairman of the occasion Hajia Raheemat Omoro Momodu who is the pioneer ECOWAS Representative to the African Union commended Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike whom she described as her favourite Governor for his developmental strides in the State.

Hajia Momodu said the time has come for Nigerians to make concerted efforts to promote peace and unity in the country by taking actions to prevent conflicts and not by mere talking.

She identified nepotism as one of the highest, most wicked, most criminal and evil form of corruption.

“You may not realize the dangers nepotism poses but when you feel the impact you will realize that nepotism can actually legitimize corruption.”she said

Earlier, the Director General, UN-POLAC Obong Dr. Halo Eton said UN-POLAC is an International autonomous institution with the UN and UNESCO. According to him POLAC has as peace as its mandate. The making of peace

He said making of peace every time, the creation of peaceful environment everywhere and always ensuring that people live in peace wherever they find themselves is the responsibilities of UN-POLAC.

Rev. (Dr.) Emmanuel Ojukwu and Barr. Innocent Ekwu presented key note addresses advocating for peace in the society.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit

Deputy Governor’s Office Port Harcourt.

Sunday, June 11, 2017.