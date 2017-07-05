RSG IS WORKING WITH SECURITY AGENCIES TO FREE DR. ALEX AKANI

Wednesday , 5 July 2017
The Deputy Governor of Rivers State Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said Government is collaborating with the security Agencies to ensure that Dr. Alex Akani is unconditionally released unhurt to his family.

 

In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt Dr. Banigo said as a doctor and a mother she is deeply pained by the kidnapping and sometimes the gruesome murder of doctors by assailants.

 

She said by training and the Hippocratic Oath sworn  to by doctors they are trained  and obliged to save lives at all times and wondered why anybody would want to harm a doctor, stressing that even at war times doctors are spared.

 

Dr. Banigo appealed to the Medical and Dental Consultants of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital to suspend the proposed strike occasioned by the abduction of Dr. Alex Akani and assured them that the State Government will work assiduously with the security agencies to secure Dr. Alex’s release.  

 

 

 

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit

Deputy Governor’s Office Port Harcourt.

Tuesday, July 5th, 2017

