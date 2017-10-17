RSG DID NOT AUTHORISE THE MILITARY TO INOCULATE SCHOOL CHILDREN

The Rivers State Government says it did not authorise the Nigeria Army or indeed any other body or person to enter into school premises to administer forced medication or vaccination on any child in any school in Rivers State.

Inoculation is personal and consent of the Rivers State Government and parents must first be sought and obtained before it can be administered on any school child in a school premises. Consequently, all school heads and parents should resist any such attempt.

Furthermore, the State Government has set up a Task Force to ensure that no school premises is violated in the State for the purpose of imunising any child.

We appeal to members of the public to remain calm and return their kids to school as RSG will continue to ensure their peace and security.

Meanwhile the State Government has ordered the arrest of anyone attempting to vaccinate any child in any school premises in Rivers State.

Emma Okah

Commissioner for Information and Communications

Rivers State