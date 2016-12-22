RSG berates DSS for baseless and false alarm 

Friday , 23 December 2016
The Rivers State Government has described the statement by the DSS as a “false and baseless alarm”

The Commissioner for Information and Communication in Rivers State, Dr. Austin Tam-George, in a swift reaction said: “It is an irresponsible scaremongering by an agency that seems bent on a mission to blackmail the governor of Rivers State, and bring the state government into disrepute.

“Governor Wike is a man of peace, and would never orchestrate disturbances in any part of the country.

“The Rivers State Government challenges the DSS to leave Governor Wike alone, and instead focus their operational attention on the Boko Haram insurgency that has killed over 70, 000 people, and displaced 6 million Nigerians , in the past six years.

“The government and people of Rivers State will never succumb to cheap blackmail by the DSS, or any federal agency by whatever

