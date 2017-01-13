GOVERNMENT OF RIVERS STATE OF NIGERIA

OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR

Press Release

RSG ADDRESSES COMPLAINTS ASSOCIATED WITH PENSION LAW

Rivers State Governor, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the State Government is looking into the complaints associated with the pension law with a view to come out with a position that will ameliorate the present fears and hardship being faced by Civil servants in the State.

Governor Wike stated this while speaking at the 2017 New Year Thanksgiving/Dedication Service of the Rivers State Civil Service at the Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo the Governor also said laws relating to the Civil Service are being reviewed to eliminate the hardship on Civil Servants in the State.

Describing the theme of this year’s Thanksgiving “Loyalty in Service”, as very appropriate and relevant to the requirement of the Civil Service, the Governor noted the significance of starting the New Year with Thanksgiving and total dedication to the Almighty God.

Barr. Wike opined that the State Government would remain committed to the welfare, progress and efficiency of the State Civil Service, noting that it is for this reason that salaries and pensions are being paid regularly to workers and retirees.

He however regretted that while efforts are being made to meet the yearnings and aspirations of workers in the State, many Civil Servants are not committed to their duties as they consistently absent themselves and report late to work as well as engage in other corrupt tendencies that tend to run down the Civil Service.

He urged them to reciprocate the goodwill of the government towards the Civil Service and redefine their attitude to work in tandem with the 2017 New Year Thanksgiving/Dedication Service by doing what is right always to uplift the Civil Service and wished Civil Servants a prosperous and gallant Civil Service Year.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri stressed the need for Civil Servants to be loyal, dedicated and devoted to Service pointing out that workers in the State Civil Service who want to further their education are now being granted study leave with pay to enhance their productivity.

Chief Onyiri reminded Civil Servants that as an important agent of Service to God and humanity they should render diligent and dedicated Service to actualize the policies and programmes of Government for the people of the State.

In their goodwill messages, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani and the State Chief Judge, Justice A. I. Iyayi-Lamikanra represented by Justice Adolphus Enebeli urged Civil Servants to strive to make things work for the State, by being dedicated and loyal in the discharge of their duties, and enjoined them not to play politics with the rules of the service.

In his exhortation, the Guest Preacher, Dr. Steve Ogan who spoke on the theme “Loyalty in Service” identified faithfulness, determination, devotion, dedication, allegiance, fidelity and ultimate sacrifice as key elements that should be the guiding principles of Civil Servants in the discharge of their duties.

He noted that the soul of Rivers State was under threat by the agent of darkness but expressed delight that God had used Governor Wike to restore the State because according to him “Rivers State is a Holy ground” urging non-indigenes living and doing business in the State not to take the hospitable disposition of the State for an insult.

The Clergyman called on Civil Servants in the State to shun all acts of corruption and dishonesty, and imbibe the virtues of Servant Leadership contending that Loyalty is indispensable in the Civil Service as the engine room of Government.

Earlier, the Head of the State Civil Service, Mr. Rufus Godwins, said as part of the New Rivers vision of Governor Nyesom Wike, the present administration is committed to enthroning an ethical Civil Service that is efficient and effective in its Service delivery towards the attainment of good governance in the State.

Mr. Godwins decried the unwholesome activities of some Civil Servants who parade themselves as Labour Union Leaders who offend every rule of the service under the guise of pursuing labour unionism including the use of Radio and Television platforms to attack government policies reminding them that the Public Service rules are still in force and enforceable against erring Civil Servants.

PRESS UNIT

Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt.

Thursday 12 January, 2017.

—

Rivers State Government House

Office of the Deputy Governor

Government House Complex

P.M.B 5050

Port Harcourt

www.thenewriversstate.info