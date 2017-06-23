RIWAMA Sole Administrator Reawakens Residents To Monthly Environmental Sanitation

Ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday, June 24, 2017) environmental sanitation exercise in the State, the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Bro Felix Obuah has enjoined all residents across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State to come out enmasse to participate in the compulsory exercise.

Speaking on the seriousness of the monthly exercise, the Sole Administrator warned that all gutters, waterways and other water channels within and around homes, offices and other public places must be decongested of solid wastes, kept clean and unobstructed to make for free flow of water in this period of intense rains.

Bro Obuah gave the directives shortly after inspecting some major roads, streets and dumpsites within and outside Port Harcourt metropolis.

Some of the areas visited by the Sole Administrator include Aba Road, Ikwerre Road, NTA Road, Rumuokuta, Ada George, GRA, Iguruta Road, SARs Road, Chief G. U. Ake Road, Eliozu, Eneka and dumpsites within the areas.

He also visited two new dumpsites at Igbo-Etche and Airport Road.

The relevant laws on environmental sanitation in the State according to the RIWAMA boss, are still in force, stressing that the Agency would arrest and prosecute anyone who violates the order restricting human and vehicular movements during the sanitation hours as well as those who fail to clean up their gutters and surroundings.

He also warned against using the sanitation hours for playing football on the streets and open places or trading within the period.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

Friday, June 23, 2017.