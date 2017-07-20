RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah Warns Against ContinuedHarassment, Intimidation Of Sanitation Workers By Security Agents

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has again called on security agencies, especially the Police, to stop the incessant undue arrest, harassment and intimidation of Sanitation Workers who clean the City at nights.

Bro. Obuah, in a statement in Port Harcourt said the call became necessary as the continual arrest and harassment of Sanitation Workers is capable of subverting the efforts of the Agency to keep the State clean and healthy.

The Sole Administrator emphasized that the job of cleaning the City at the odd hours of the night is indispensable and should be commended, adding that those who carry out this legitimate assignments ought to be appreciated rather than hounded and dumped into police cells.

Bro. Obuah also appealed to the Police to assist the Agency by ensuring that the cleaners are not molested or intimidated by hoodlums who interrupt or obstruct the services at nights.

“Rather than these indiscriminate arrests and throwing of the cleaners into the cells, anyone found wanting should rather be referred to our office at Mile 4, Ikwerre Road, for immediate consideration and prompt action accordingly”, the RIWAMA boss stated.

Bro. Obuah, who cautioned on the implication of locking up these cleaners which, in most cases, takes two to three days, warned it may lead to environmental crisis, adding that one hour of interruption in the waste disposal process has attendant economic and social implications.

The Sole Administrator however, called for urgent understanding and cooperation of Security Agencies in this regard, adding that the task of cleaning the environment and restoring the Garden City status of the State is a collective effort of all, including the Police and other security agencies.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure a garbage-free Rivers State and the security agencies have a role to play in that regard”, Bro. Obuah said, adding that arresting, harassing and intimidating sanitation workers who clean the City at night would discourage them, thereby leaving the City littered with filths.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

Thursday, July 20, 2017.