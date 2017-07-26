Rivers will host African Wrestling Championship says Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that all facilities will be in place for the hosting of the African Wrestling Championship in Port Harcourt next February.

Speaking at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday when he granted audience to Mr Found Meskout, President of United World Wrestling -Africa, Governor Wike said the state is ready to play host to all the African countries that will participate in the African Wrestling Championship.

About 43 Countries are billed to participate in the African Wrestling Championship.

He said: “We shall mobilize the people as far as this championship is concerned”.

The governor said that facilities at the Diete Spiff Civic Centre are being developed for the championship.

“We are ready for the championship. The Diete Spiff Civic Centre is getting set for the tournament. If there is any additional facilities that should be added at the venue, please let us know “.

He accepted the invitation to visit the International Wrestling Centre in Morroco, assuring that the centre will be replicated in the state.

The governor said that Rivers State is the safest place to host the African Wrestling Championship.

Earlier, the President, United World Wrestling –Africa, Found Meskout said the 2018 event will be the first time Nigeria will host the African Wrestling Championship.

He said that the Wrestling Championship is key because the African Wrestling Championship will serve as a qualification tournament for World U-17 Championship.

The President said though he was on Inspection, he will defend Nigeria hosting the African Wrestling Championship by next February.

He expressed satisfaction with the facilities and hotels that he inspected on Wednesday. He said they are good enough to host the African Wrestling Championship.

In his remarks, President of Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali thanked Governor Wike for his commitment to host the championship.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

26thJuly, 2017.