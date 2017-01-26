RIVERS STATE WILL CONTINUE TO PROSPER SAYS GOVERNOR WIKE

▪Pastor Adeboye blesses Governor Wike and his administration

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the State will continue to prosper under a peaceful atmosphere because of the prayers of prominent Nigerian Christian clerics.

Also, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye prayed God to bless Governor Wike and his administration.

Speaking at an exclusive dinner organised for the General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye by the Christ the Redeemer Friends International on Wednesday night in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike noted that the peace and security that is currently being enjoyed in Rivers State shows clearly that God answers prayers.

He said the state will continue to work towards her partnership with Churches to build on the successes recorded in terms of peace building.

Governor Wike also described himself as a living testimony of God’s love and blessing, noting that he is still Governor of Rivers State because of God’s Grace and faithfulness.

In his remarks, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye prayed for peace and prosperity in Rivers State.

He said: “Let there be no more violence in this land. Let there be no deaths. In Rivers State, let there be peace.

“Any time we hear anything about Rivers State, let it be good news. Father bless our governor, bless his government. Bless all our traditional rulers and their kingdoms.

“At the end of everything, we shall have cause to praise God. If a man ways please God, he will make his enemies at peace with him. In Rivers State, let there peace. No more shedding of blood.”

Pastor Adeboye is in Rivers State for the Redeemed Christian Church of God Rally which will hold on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

26th January, 2017.