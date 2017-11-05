Rivers State receives Global Attention as Governor Wike addresses Chatham House on Monday 

The significance of Rivers State in international affairs will be highlighted once again on Monday , November 6, 2017 as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike addresses the globe during an engagement at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in London.

Governor Wike who will be speaking on: “Defining Development for Rivers State and Steps to Sustainable Implementation” is expected to field questions from a cross section of participants which include: Policy makers, international journalists, business men and development experts.

The governor who is rated as Nigeria’s Best Performing Governor will bring to the table, issues of development as they relate to Rivers State and how he has surmounted the challenges of economic downturn and political hostilities.

A forthright and courageous governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will outline the areas of expected collaboration between the international community and political stakeholders in Nigeria for the strengthening of the nation’s democracy.

Reputed to be Nigeria’s Political Conscience , Governor Wike will interface with participants on key areas that would help to foster growth in other developing countries, especially states and provinces that are in opposition.

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike emerged as the Governor of Rivers State on April 11, 2015 with an overwhelming mandate. He polled a total of 1,029,102 votes amounting to 87.77 percent to defeat Dr Dakuku Peterside of the All Progressives Congress, APC who had 124,896 votes amounting to 10.65 percent . Repeated Rerun elections orchestrated by political flaws masterminded by the APC Federal Government have proven that Wike enjoys an overwhelming support base in Rivers State as APC cannot win elections on the field despite being aided by compromised security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Governor Wike brings an opposition perspective to Chatham House, which is expected to deepen the global understanding of the development and political challenges facing Nigeria at the moment.

The Royal Institute of International Affairs also known as Chatham House had formally invited the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to share his thoughts on development issues via a letter dated 19th August , 2017 by her research director, Dr Alex Vines (OBE).

According to Chatham House: “We would be delighted to host you for an hour long public event during which you would be invited to deliver an address up tp twenty minutes, followed by questions and discussion for the remaining time. Chattam House audiences are made up of policy makers and decision makers, business representatives, media, academics and other experts”.

Eminent figures who have spoken at Chatham House include: President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, President Muhammadu, Presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, President Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Presidents John Mahama and John Kufour of Ghana.

Earlier on Friday , Governor Wike visited Financial Times where he enterred a partnership with the reputable newspaper on the investment opportunities in Rivers State.

Mark Carwardine, Commercial Director, Africa and The Middle East and Larry Kenny, Sales Manager for Africa and the Middle East assured the Rivers State Governor that Financial Times will highlight the investment opportunities in the state.

Also on Friday last week, Governor Wike was hosted by the Westminster Africa Business Group, an assembly of select British Parliamentarians and the British business community.

Mr Tim Johnsen, a Parliamentarian, commended Governor Wike for his development strides, pledging the support of the group.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.