Rivers State Judiciary holds Re-dedication Service for the 2017/2018 Legal Year

The Judiciary of Rivers State has been re-dedicated to God for greater service to humanity in the vineyard of Justice.

The re-dedication of the Rivers State Judiciary took place on Friday at the State Ecumenical Centre as part of the opening of the 2017/2018 Legal Year.

The re-dedication service had in attendance, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the State Executive Council, State Lawmakers, the Bench and the Bar. The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike was also present.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike took the First Lesson for the Re-dedication Service from Joshua Chapter 1, Versus 1 to 18. The Chief of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara read the second lesson.

In his sermon, Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Reverend Innocent Ordu said that justice is a divine service.

The Cleric said that Justice is a Divine Service which requires that those in charge of the justice system to adhere to the tenets of the law.

Bishop Ordu said: “Justice is relevant for the promotion of social order. Judgment is necessary “.

The actual re-dedication witnessed the filing out by the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara, the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christiana Gabriel-Nwankwo, Judges of the High Court and Customary Court of Appeal, the Chief Registrar and Secretary, Justice Service Commission and Deputy Chief Registrars for prayers by the Cleric.

On behalf of the Rivers State Judiciary, Chief of Rivers State, Justice Iyaye-Laminkara declared: “Our Father in Christ, I present ourselves representing the entire Rivers State Judiciary to be re-dedicated to God for the 2017/2018 Legal Year and for prayers of the Church.

Selected re-dedication hymns were rendered all through the service, backed by the Archbishop of Anglican of Niger Delta Province, Most Reverend Ignatius Kattey and Rev Mgsr Pius Kii conducting the re-dedication process. The Judicial Officers publicly made pledges committing themselves to the delivery of Justice.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.