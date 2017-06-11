Rivers State is safe for economic investments –Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the state is becoming safer on a daily basis because of the investments of his administration in the maintenance of security.

Also on Saturday, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike commended Rivers people who invest in the economic development of the state.

Speaking on Saturday night at a dinner to mark the 20th Anniversary of Air France flying into Port Harcourt International Airport , Governor Wike said: “Port Harcourt is becoming safer everyday because of the commitment of the administration to the security of lives and property.

“We will do everything to build on the confidence of investors to do business in Rivers State “.

He said that attracting investments remain critical to the rapid development of the state because in generates employment.

“It is a priority for us to attract investors for our people to be employed. That is why we make security a priority.”

The governor berated opposition leaders engaged in negative propaganda against the people on security issues, pointing out that they refuse to acknowledge the fact that Rivers is more secure than Lagos, Kogi, Kaduna, Benue and Kano where kidnappers and murderers ravage urban communities as reported daily .

He said: “Investors are coming to Rivers regularly and they are talking about insecurity. Look at what is happening in Lagos, Kogi, Kaduna and Kano and you will realise that this state is the safest “.

French Consulate, Laurent Poloceaux said French businesses are thriving in Rivers State with schools, businesses and Air France.

Air France Manager, Jean Raul Tanzin said that Air France became the first international airline to fly into the Port Harcourt International Airport 20 years ago.

He said that Air France has weathered challenges to deliver quality services to the of Rivers State and other Niger Delta states.

At the commissioning of the Echelon Height Hotel on Saturday, Governor Wike said that the hotel constructed by indigenes of the state is an encouragement to other persons to invest their resources in the state.

He said that the huge population and economic activities across the state, indicate that the state is viable for investments.

The governor said that the state government will partner with the hotel, but urged the management to pay their taxes regularly.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

11th June, 2017.