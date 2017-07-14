Rivers State Government hands over Chief of Army Staff Guest House to the Nigerian Army

Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has handed over the Chief of Army Staff Guest House constructed by the Rivers State Government to the Nigerian Army.

The hand over ceremony which took place at the premises of the Chief of Army Staff Guest House on Friday was witnessed by senior commanders of the Nigerian Army and officials of the Rivers State Government.

Also present were members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association led by Mrs Tukur Buratai.

Speaking at the hand over ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stated that his administration resolved to construct the lodge as part of its resolve to give the Chief of Army Staff and other principal officers befitting accomodation whenever they are in Rivers State.

The governor said that the plots where the Guest House was built initially belonged to the Nigerian Army before it was revoked.

He said: “The Guest House will also facilitate better response time in the relationship between the State Governmemt and the Army High Command.

“The Certificate of occupancy will be handed over to the General Officer Commanding 6 Division. This property belongs to the Nigerian Army going forward “.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Governor for the kind gesture.

He said the Guest House would be used by the Nigerian Army to host Chiefs of Army Staff beginning from himself.

After commissioning the project, Governor Wike and the Chief of Army Staff toured the Guest House.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

14th July, 2017.