Rivers State Deputy Governor Honoured With African Child Prize Award

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo represented by her Special Assistant on General Duties, Mrs Inegogo Fubara was on the 16th of June awarded with The African Child Award.

The 2017 edition of the African Child Award was held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State on the 16th of June.

Among those awarded where comedian Igodye, Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, President of Gambia among others for their contributions to the development of the African Continent

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo had of recent made a case for children on World Day Against Child Labour.