RIVERS STATE COMMISSIONER FOR TRANSPORTATION DEACON AKIE DAGOGO FUBARA VISITS BONNY LOCAL GOVERNMENT OVER 6TH APRIL 2017 BOAT MISHAP

Following the unfortunate boat mishap that occurred in Bonny last week thursday, the Honourable Commissioner for Transport under the directive of the State Governor Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (CON) availed himself in Bonny to see and hear things for himself, wherein meeting between him, the Local Government, Traditional Institution, Bonny Marine Transporters Association and Security agents was held in the conference Hall of the CTC Chairman.

Highlights of the meeting includes:

* Proposed plans by the Local Government, Bonny Marine Transporters Association and Security agents to proffer lasting solution to such avoidable incidents.

* Plans for provision of bigger boats to move passengers to and from Port-Harcourt

* Appeal to the Federal Government for the commencement of the Bonny/Bomu Road.

* Appeal to the State Government for the speedy availability of the Marine Security GunBoats to be stationed at strategic points on the sea for combating/countering sea pirates

* Constitution of a Committee to holistically, comprehensively and analytical investigate about the mishap and submission of their report to the State Government for activation of safe and better Marine policies for Bonny people

* Patrol Gunboats when availed by the State Government will ply on specific times/schedules in line with the timing of passenger boats to provide adequate security to passengers.

* Constitution of Monitoring Committee by the State’s Ministry of Transportation for certification, review of boats’ durability, sizes, weight and competence to ply the sea and convey passengers across the sea.

* Retraining exercise for boat drivers.

In same stance, the team went to the families of the victims to commiserate with them, places visited includes; Residence of Mr&Mrs Lucky Benstowe( Parents of the late three kids), residence of Mrs Gladys Blessing( Wife of Late Mr. Blessing Daniel) and The Testimonial Bible Church( Church owned by Late Bishop Ademola Ade-Otoki)

In appreciation, the representative of the Traditional Institution, Se-Alabo (Barr) Abel Attoni esq expressed the profound gratitude of His Majesty King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, Perekule XI, Amayanabo and Natural ruler of Ancient Bonny Kingdom, to the Governor for coming to share in the plight of Bonny people, praying for the essence of the visit to yield positive results. He also used the medium to seek more support from the State while giving appraisals for the ongoing reconstruction of the Bonny /Bille Jetty at Port-Harcourt.

Present in the meeting are:

* Hon Simon Emmanuel Hart (CTC Chairman of Bonny LGA)

* Deacon Akie Fubara Dagogo (Commissioner for Transport, Rivers State)

* Se- Alabo (Barr) Abel Attoni esq( Secretary, Perekule Palace of Grand Bonny Kingdom)

* Lady Helen Jack-Wilson Pepple ( Secretary, Bonny Local Government)

* Squadron Leader Olam Brown ( Chairman, Interface Committee, Bonny jetty project)

* Pastor Israel Mkpaoro ( S. A to the Commissioner of Transport, Rivers State)

* CSP David O. Okoro (DPO, Nigerian Police Force, Bonny Division)

* Chairman and Executives of Bonny Marine Transporters Association

* Supervisors of Bonny Local Government

* Advisers of Bonny Local Government

* Mr. Ade – Department of State Security

* Mr. Solomon – Officer-in-Charge, Bonny Marine Police

Kingsley Tammy Jumbo

CPS, Bonny Local Government