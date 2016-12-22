Thursday , 22 December 2016
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike inaugurating the Justice Chinwendu-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the killings and violence during the December 10 rerun/supplementary elections at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Rivers Rerun: Governor Wike inaugurates Judicial Commission of Inquiry

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  has  inaugurated  the  Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Killings/Violence that attended the Rerun/supplementary elections on December 10, 2016 in the state.

 

Inaugurating the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Thursday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike charged the commission to find out the number of those killed and who was responsible  for  their deaths.

 

He also charged the  Judicial Commission of Inquiry to ascertain the names of those who were killed.

 

The governor  stated that it is not within the  purview of the Commission to investigate  how the elections  were conducted.

 

He said: “This Judicial Commission of Inquiry  is not to investigate how they conducted their elections. You are to investigate  the  murders that attended the elections.

 

“Those  involved  in  the  killings will face the full  weight of the law. This government  has the capacity to follow through”.

 

He called on members of the commission to stand by the  truth and be courageous in the discharge of their assignment.

 

Responding, Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, Justice Chinwendu Nwogu said that  the commission  would discharge  its assignment  within the confines of the law.

 

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry has the following  terms of reference:

 

▪Investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence during the December 10 , 2016 rerun/supplementary elections in Rivers State.

▪Identify the perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the aforesaid election.

▪Identify  the victims of the violence including those killed

▪Identify if property was damaged and the value of any such property

▪Determine if the violence was localised to specific areas within the state or was state-wide

▪Make appropriate recommendations concerning their findings or any other òrecommendations as the  commission may consider appropriate in the  circumstance and

▪Submit its report to the Governor of Rivers State within one (1) month  from the  date of its sitting.

 

 

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

22nd December, 2016.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

