Rivers Rerun Election: Blood for Ballots.

Report on the conduct of the, Police, the DSS, the military and other Security Agencies During the Polls.

“Law enforcement officials shall at all times fulfil the duty imposed upon them by law, by serving the community and by protecting all persons against illegal acts, consistent with the high degree of responsibility required by their profession”.

Article 1, UN Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials, Adopted by General Assembly resolution 34/169 of 17 December 1979.

Introduction:

The United Nations code of conduct for Law Enforcement Officials makes clear what the role of security agencies should be towards citizens especially during elections. But unfortunately the Nigeria security forces made up of the police, army, department of state security, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, failed the litmus test woefully, during the repeat rerun elections in Rivers State..

Recall that on December 10, 2016, residents of rivers state trooped out enmass to elect their representatives at the national and state assemblies, not minding palpable fear of violence that has become part of elections in the state in the past. The election was the second rerun of the 2015 general elections which was nullified by election tribunals. Following the nullification which was dismissed in several quarters as a miscarriage of justice, the Tribunal ordered a rerun of the election. The first attempt at a rerun, March 19, could not produce conclusive results as the election was cancelled in several areas as a result of irregularities. Vacant seats at both the National and state Assemblies have to be filled, hence, the second rerun election was fixed for December 10, several months after the first one. The December 10 rerun was marred by irregularities, violence, and open robbery of election materials at gun points. This report focuses on the roles of security agents deployed by the government vis avis the irregularities and electoral violence recorded.

A Fight to finish

Some politicians who have influence over what they termed federal might saw the rerun as a fight to finish and a do or die affair. They stormed the state with enough federal might to win the election by all means. At a mega rally organised in port Harcourt, few days before the election day, a serving minister who had during the March rerun boasted that he would flood the state with military though not a defence minister, to ensure victory for their party, had told members and supporters of his party, the APC to consider the election as a fight of their lives. A rally which was supposed to be an avenue for parties to market their manifestoes, became an avenue to incite violence as key leaders of the party charged their members and supporters to shoot, kill, push their opponents. “if they shoot you, dodge and shoot them back”. They assured their supporters that they came prepared with the full weight of federal might.

On its part, the PDP vowed to resist the federal might even with the last drop of their blood. Members and supporters of the party were charged not to be intimidated by the threats of their opponents.

And as if the federal government was part of the fight to finish agenda, 28.000 policemen were deployed to the state for an election that did not cover the entire state (eight LGAs). They included regular policemen, Mobile policemen, and the dreaded special anti-robbery squad, SARS. In addition to the large number of policemen, thousands of combat ready soldiers, NSCDC, DSS and para military agents, all heavily armed. Also deployed were a large number of security dogs(animals) as well as party thugs, cultists and militants. It was alleged that security personnel, including soldiers and SARS, were attached to key politicians and cult leaders, from whom they took orders. Few days to the election, the military embarked on a show of force parade along some major roads in port Harcourt.

