Rivers PDP Lampoons APC, Lauds Osinbajo For Honouring Gov Wike’s Invitation

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lauded the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for his visit to the State Thursday, July 27, 2019 for the commissioning of some landmark projects by the State Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike despite the retrogressive efforts of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State to dissuade him from honouring the invitation.

A statement from the office of the State chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said by ignoring the call and gossips of the anti-democratic APC elements, Prof. Osinbajo has once more proved that he is the Acting President of Nigeria and not that of the APC and that national interest should be placed over and above personal, parochial and selfish interests.

The statement further noted that the Acting President being a better educated, more exposed, and of superior class than the charlatans in APC could not have been swayed from honouring Gov Wike’s invitation having been in the State earlier, and amazed by what the Wike administration has been able to achieve in only two years in office, gave him the name ‘Mr Project’.

The State PDP noted with regret that rather than invest all the millions of naira into more meaningful ventures or at worse, empower their few surviving ‘living dead’ members, the visionless APC felt the best they could do was to spend the millions of naira on media hype and publicity to misinform a more reasonable Acting President.

Recall that the APC through their State Chairman, Davis Ikanya, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze and Chris Fine bone had prior to the visit of the Acting President, mischievously paid for full pages of advertorials in major national dailies, asking and urging the Acting President to put off the visit to Rivers State just to ridicule the State but were shamefully ignored by the Acting President, Prof. Osinbajo.

“This has once more brought to the fore the fact that the intimidated political acolytes and stooges of Rotimi Amaechi are still living in the past when people were hoodwinked to believe outright lies dressed and packaged as real and which characterized the eight wasted years of the Amaechi administration as the State governor.

Things have long changed, and seeing they say, is believing which is the watch word of the Wike administration,” the statement added.

The State PDP wished and advised the APC political jobbers like Chris Finebone, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze etc, to learn from the Acting President’s wisdom and respect for great achievers like Gov Nyesom Wike and not to idle away their time in petty jealousy and politics of calumny and blackmail which have earned them nothing but condemnation and jeers all over the country as anti-masses politicians.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

To The State PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah

Friday, July 28, 2017.