Rivers PDP Lambasts APC Over Call On Sen. Sekibo To Vacate Seat

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lampooned the State All Progressives Congress, APC, for their lack of knowledge of the basic tenet of law.

The jab at the opposition APC in the State was sequel to the call that the Senator representing Rivers East in the National Assembly, Senator George Sekibo who lost in a controversial State election petitions tribunal recently to his opponent, Chief Andrew Uchendu of the APC should vacate his seat.

The PDP State chairman, Bro Felix Obuah said the call is a pointer to the low mentality and pure case of ignorance of the law by the leaders of the APC in the State.

Bro Obuah observed that the ruling of the election petitions tribunal which is a court of first instance is still subject of appeal, and cannot be effected until all the options available to the litigants to critically examine the merits and demerits of the ruling are exhausted.

Expressing optimism that what it described as ‘uninformed ruling’ will not stand the test of the appellate court, the PDP Chairman regretted that the like of the APC Chairman Mr Davis Ikanya who thrive in falsehood and only on unfertile soil of propaganda should do well to make out time to read the relevant portions of the electoral law and the Nigerian constitution to save themselves of the apparent shame that accompanies illiteracy and uninformedness.

The PDP Chairman, Bro Obuah further recalled the indecent utterances and vile vituperations of the APC when they lost at the tribunal after the 2015 general elections, calling them a flock of chameleons with deceptive human face.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

To The State PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah

Tuesday, July11, 2017.