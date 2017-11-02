Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah Tasks Media Practitioners On Positive Reportage Of Wike’s Achievements

…As D-Source Connect Group Crowns Him Patron

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has called on media practitioners in the State to uphold the concept of developmental journalism by reporting the achievements of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Speaking when a delegation from D-Source Connect Group, a social media organization with over 4000 members paid him a Thank You visit in Port Harcourt on Wednesday , Bro. Obuah said the media have a social responsibility to report the activities of government accurately in line with the tenets of responsible journalism.

He commended the group for using their platform to report the good works which Governor Wike is doing for the people of the State, noting that they have carved a niche which other practitioners should emulate.

Bro. Obuah who regretted that the numerous achievements of Governor Wike had been under-reported, urged journalists in the State to eschew sentiments in course of discharging their job in the interest of the development of the State.

“If the media adequately report all that Governor Wike is doing in the State, Nigerians would be shocked at his achievements in just two years in office.

“A true reportage of the numerous achievements of our Governor would make many to see the reason why Governor Wike deserved all the accolades and avalanche of awards he is getting locally and internationally”, Bro. Obuah declared.

The State PDP boss noted that the Governor was working tirelessly to make life meaningful for Rivers people, adding that the legacies he was creating would live with generations unborn.

“We have been blessed with a Governor who thinks out of the box to create and implement policies and programmes that have direct bearing with the people, and that is why he is acclaimed as Nigeria’s ‘foremost Governor’ and ‘Mr. Projects’”, Bro. Obuah stated.

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the group, Barrister Vincent Dike Amadi said the visit to the Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah was an opportunity to thank Governor Wike for enthroning good governance to the people of the State.

Amadi, who recently led a one-million-man solidarity march for Good Governance in Rivers State, also thanked Bro. Obuah for his moral and financial support to the group and urged him to keep up the tempo, adding that the people of the State are solidly behind the administration of Governor Wike and the PDP.

The Group in affirmation of Bro. Obuah’s peaceful disposition and quest for a peaceful and united Rivers State conferred on him, the Patron of the Group.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.