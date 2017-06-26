Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah Salutes Governor Wike’s Decision To Repair Two Major Federal Roads

…Condemns Amaechi for Failing To Attract A Single Project To The State

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has lauded the decision of the State Governor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to repair the East-West Road, stretching from Eleme Junction to the Port Harcourt Refinery and the Oyigbo axis of the Port Harcourt-Aba Express Road in the State.

Bro. Obuah, in a statement, commended Governor Wike for nipping the planned strike by the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) in the bud, saying such action is a demonstration of his sensitivity to the plight of the people of the State, Niger Delta and indeed, all Nigerians.

The PDP Chairman, while thanking the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) for suspending the proposed strike action on the deplorable state of the two important Federal Roads in the area, described the action of the Governor as a welcome development, given the fact that the roads had in the recent past become a death trap to motorists, commuters and all those engaged in one economic activity and the other in the area.

Bro. Obuah also lamented the apparent indifference by the All Progressives Congress, APC, led-Federal Government to repair federal roads in Rivers State, describing the two federal roads as key to mainstream economic activities in the South-South region and as main access to the economic hub of the country.

He further said Governor Wike also deserves special commendation for taking the bull by the horn in bearing the responsibilities of the Federal Government to execute project, which constitutionally fall under the purview of the APC led-Federal Government, saying that the action is worthy of emulation by others in authority.

Bro. Obuah also expressed disappointment over the unjustifiable neglect of the road by the APC government, while condemning the failing of the former Governor of the State, and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his Works counterpart, Babatunde Fashola to fix the Roads.

He particularly bemoaned Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for not attracting any development project to the State, instead continues to engage in acts aimed at causing crisis and destroying economic, political and social life in Rivers State and the region.

His words, “It is no longer news that more than two years after the APC assumed the rein of power at the center, no single project has been attracted to the State. Rotimi Amaechi, aside from being the immediate past Governor of the State and now Minister of Transportation, did not deem it fit to repair the roads where petroleum, the main stay of the nation’s economy is moved for distribution to other parts of the country. For me, this is the height of unpatriotism”.

The PDP Chairman urged the Governor to keep up the tempo in his quest to take the State to enviable heights, adding that Rivers people would remain eternally grateful to him for enjoying the dividends of democracy made possible through productive governance.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.

Monday, June 26, 2017.