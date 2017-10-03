Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah Hails Gov Wike As Apostle Of National Unity

As Nigerians continue to appraise the state of the nation after 57 years of Independence, the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has lauded the commitment of Governor Nyesom Wike to the unity and development of the country.

Bro. Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt to mark the 57thIndependence Anniversary described the Governor as an apostle of peace, love and a united and progressive Nigeria.

The PDP Chairman commended Governor Wike for exhibiting what he described as a rare sense of patriotism, by making Rivers a home for all Nigerians.

Bro. Obuah also lauded the Governor for expressing the Unity Crusade beyond ethnic, social, economic and political boundaries.

In his words, “Even as Governor of a State, ‘Mr. Projects’ has broken barriers to provide support to security agencies, give monetary interventions to federal institutions and even has to fund the repair of federal roads that are in deplorable conditions”.

Bro. Obuah further recalled that the Governor has promoted national unity by hosting National Conferences for such organizations as Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Guild of Editors, Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) to mention just few.

The PDP Chairman also described Governor Wike as a man of the people, bold and fearless, noting that the enviable nationalistic quality of the Governor has endeared him to Nigerians.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.