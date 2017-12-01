Rivers Lawmaker Launches Empowerment Scheme

Friday , 1 December 2017
December 1, 2017 featured post, Politics 13 Views

It is my pleasure to announce the launch of our “Micro-Business Empowerment programme” for Ahoada East Constituency II.
This scheme is aimed at empowering 200 Upata sons and daughters with 100,000 naira each to start micro businesses for self sufficiency.
To qualify-
 • Must be indigenes of any of the 21 Towns and villages of Upata.
 • 2 Passport photographs
 • Must have voter’s card.
 • LGA Identification letter.
 • Birth certificate or Age Declaration
 • Letter of interest/Application , which should state your business type and how you can grow it with the said amount.
All submissions should be sent to;
Adokiye Oyagiri            Chime Ezebalike
SA to Hon. Member      PA to Hon. Member
07017130617                 08142839309
Reddy Otuwarikpo
Constituency Sec.
‭08035507758‬
Thank you and God bless you!
Signed;
Office of Hon. Ehie O. Edison
Member, RVHA, Ahoada East Const. II
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

One comment

  1. Chika Oguocga
    Chika Oguocga
    December 1, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Good one for Rivers state government

    Reply

