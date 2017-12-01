Rivers Lawmaker Launches Empowerment Scheme

It is my pleasure to announce the launch of our “Micro-Business Empowerment programme” for Ahoada East Constituency II.

This scheme is aimed at empowering 200 Upata sons and daughters with 100,000 naira each to start micro businesses for self sufficiency.

To qualify-

• Must be indigenes of any of the 21 Towns and villages of Upata.

• 2 Passport photographs

• Must have voter’s card.

• LGA Identification letter.

• Birth certificate or Age Declaration

• Letter of interest/Application , which should state your business type and how you can grow it with the said amount.

All submissions should be sent to;

Adokiye Oyagiri Chime Ezebalike

SA to Hon. Member PA to Hon. Member

07017130617 08142839309

Reddy Otuwarikpo

Constituency Sec.

‭08035507758‬

Thank you and God bless you!

Signed;

Office of Hon. Ehie O. Edison

Member, RVHA, Ahoada East Const. II