RIVERS LAWMAKER, HON. WELLINGTON, QUERIES NEMA ON EXCLUSION OF RIVERS STATE FROM FLOOD INTERVENTION FUND BENEFICIARIES LIST

The lawmaker representing Asari-Toru Constituency 1 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Granville Tekenari Wellington JP, has queried the rationale behind the worrisome exclusion of Rivers State from the list of states to benefit from the 1.6 Billion Naira released by the Federal Government to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), meant to assist and cushion the effect of flood on victims in affected states.

This position was contained in a motion titled: “Motion To Urge National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) To Include And Release To Rivers State Fund For Flood Affected States”, which he sponsored and brought before the state legislative house today, Wednesday 19th October, 2017 .

The lawmaker, through the motion, made a very strong case for victims displaced and devastated by the perennial flood in the state. His concern and worry over the discriminatory neglect was palpable as he made his presentation.

He said: “Mr. Speaker, I permit me to make a very strong case for the wave of flooding sweeping through the nation, which has in no mean measure ravaged our dear state.

“I do this firstly, as a representative of a constituency on the coastal line of the state, which is susceptible and vulnerable to flooding due to water body overflow. Secondly, as a state legislator and concerned citizen, who is very alarmed by the flood incidents that have ravaged homes and property recently.”

Hon. Wellington wondered why Rivers State, which has recorded established cases of serious flooding since the first quarter of the year, was deliberately excluded from the list of flood affected states earmarked to benefit from the fund released to NEMA for onward distribution to states.

While flaying the Federal Government for the neglect and injustice, he lauded the Rivers State governor, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his responsive approach towards flooding in the state. His motion prays that the State Assembly commends the governor for visiting flood affected areas to ascertain the level of damage and importantly, for providing and distributing relief materials to flood victims across the state.

“The Rt. Hon. Speaker and my distinguished colleagues, let me first of all commend the efforts and gains of Rivers State government under the dynamic leadership of our governor, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON on the area of environmental protection and preservation.

“Most importantly, let me wholeheartedly commend the governor for being very responsive in visiting flood affected areas to ascertain the level of damage and for providing relief materials to flood victims in the state, even at a time the federal government neglected victims of flood ravaged communities in Rivers State”, he said.

Through the Rivers State House of Assembly, the legislator urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency and responsibility, include Rivers State as part of the flood affected states and consequently, release fund meant for such states to Rivers State immediately.

You would recall that the Federal Government in July 2017 released the sum of 1.6 Billion Naira to NEMA to assist sixteen (16) flood affected states of Ekiti, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ebonyi, enugu, Abia, Oyo, Lagos, Plateau, Sokoto, Edo and Bayelsa. Rivers State, disappointedly, did not make the list, which informed the sponsoring of the said motion on the floor of the state assembly.