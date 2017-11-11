Saturday , 11 November 2017
Home / featured post / Rivers House of Representatives caucus commend Governor Wike for his achievements 
Rivers State Governor,Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (2nd R), Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo (R), Member Representing Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency, Mrs Betty Apiafi (2nd R) and Member Representing Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Mr Bari Mpigi after the solidarity visit of Rivers caucus of House of Representatives at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday.

Rivers House of Representatives caucus commend Governor Wike for his achievements 

November 11, 2017 featured post, News 1 Views

The Rivers State Bi-Partisan  Caucus of the House of Representatives has lauded Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his achievements  and developmental projects across the state, saying that the state governor has lived up to  the expectations of Rivers people .
The Federal Lawmakers who are members of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke on Friday at the Government House, Port Harcourt when they paid a congratulatory visit to the governor on his “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award ” by  Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) at the United Nations Headquarters and his presentation at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).
In his remarks, Member Representing Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Mr Bari Mpigi (APC) declared that Governor Wike is performing and deserves the praises he is getting.
Mpigi said: “I want to stand here to say that we must place Rivers first before politics. Those of us  who are members  of the APC caucus jointly with the PDP form the Rivers caucus of the House of Representatives, without mincing words have seen what you are doing.
“Of course, I can stand boldly before any person, even  the National Chairman of my party to say that you are doing well. Your Excellency, we ask you  to keep it up . We want you to continue to lead this state the way you are doing “.
Leader of the Rivers caucus of the House of Representatives, Mrs Betty Apiafi congratulated the Rivers State Governor for his outstanding performance which led to the  “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award “.
She noted that  the governor’s meetings  with British parliamentarians and the Financial Times gave Rivers State international recognition for the right reasons.
Mrs Apiafi said the Rivers Caucus of the House of Representatives resolved to work in unity to advance the development of the state.
Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike commended the Rivers caucus for developing a united front to enhance the  growth of the state.
He said that political parties only serve as vehicles to different political destinations, noting that after using the vehicles, politicians  should concentrate  on the development of their constituencies.
He said: “Party is a vehicle.  Once the vehicle drops you, you talk about governance.  I am happy with the spirit and that is the way it is supposed to be.
“We are talking about the development of Rivers State, not the development of political parties. We must work as a team, irrespective of the political party that we belong to. What you have done today shows that the state will continue to move forward “.
While urging Rivers people not to allow political parties divide them, the governor noted that the action of the House of Representatives caucus signals a new beginning for Rivers State.
“I can assure you that I will not see you as members of the APC. I will see you as Rivers people who are defending the interest of the state’, he said.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
10th November, 2017.
Rivers State Governor,Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (R), and Member Representing Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Mr Bari Mpigi after the solidarity visit of Rivers caucus of House of Representatives at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday.
Rivers State Governor,Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (L) and Member Representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, Wihioka after the solidarity visit of Rivers caucus of House of Representatives at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday.
Rivers State Governor,Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (2nd R), Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo (R), Member Representing Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency, Mrs Betty Apiafi (2nd R) and Member Representing Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Mr Bari Mpigi after the solidarity visit of Rivers caucus of House of Representatives at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday.
Rivers State Governor,Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (2nd R), Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo (L), Member Representing Bonny/Degema East Federal Constituency, Mr Randolph Brown (2nd L) and Member Representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, Wihioka (R) after the solidarity visit of Rivers caucus of House of Representatives at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

NSCDC Nabs Suspected Oil Thieves, Impounds 100 Diesel Tankers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has impounded 100 tankers of 1000 litres …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved