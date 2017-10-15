Rivers Govt, Real Madrid Campus Experience to finalise Modalities for football academy on Monday 

As part of the process to set up a Football Academy that will be affiliated to Real Madrid Football Club of Spain, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Sunday afternoon held preparatory meeting with officials of Interact Sports and Real Madrid Campus Experience in Madrid.

The meeting is a prelude to Monday’s Tour of Real Madrid’s Training Facilities by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his team, which includes the State Commissioner of Sports, Boma Iyaye, Former Nigerian International, Adokiye Amiesimaka, Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Evans Bipi and Board Member of the Rivers State Senior Secondary School Board, Chief Hanny Woko.

Governor Wike said that the setting up of the Football Academy is in the interest of the state as it aims to groom the next generation of stars.

He said: “What we are doing is in the interest of the Rivers State. This football academy which will be the first of its kind will groom stars, empower youths and create wealth for the state.

“Sports is big business and my administration intends to empower the next generation through sports. That is why we are investing in different aspects of sports. By next February, we will host the African Wrestling Championship. ”

Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye said that the modalities for the establishment of the Real Madrid Affiliated Football Academy will be finalised on Monday.

Vice President of Interact Sports, Mr Kazma said that the group is happy to be working with the Rivers State Government to actualise the goal of setting up the academy.

Kazma assured football stakeholders that the academy will be run in line with international best practices to groom footballers who will graduate to become international stars.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.

15th October,2017.