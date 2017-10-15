Rivers Govt, Real Madrid Campus Experience to finalise Modalities for football academy on Monday 

Sunday , 15 October 2017
L-R: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Former Nigerian International, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka, Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Evans Bipi and Member, Rivers State Senior Secondary School Board, Chief Hanny Woko at the weekend in Madrid  to facilitate the setting up of a Real Madrid Affiliated Football Academy

October 15, 2017

As part of the process to set up a Football Academy  that will be affiliated to Real Madrid Football Club of Spain, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Sunday afternoon  held preparatory  meeting with officials of Interact Sports and Real Madrid Campus Experience in Madrid.

 

The meeting  is a prelude to Monday’s  Tour of Real Madrid’s Training Facilities  by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his  team, which includes  the State Commissioner of Sports, Boma Iyaye, Former Nigerian International, Adokiye Amiesimaka, Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Evans Bipi and Board Member  of the Rivers State Senior Secondary School Board, Chief Hanny Woko.

 

Governor Wike  said that the setting up of the  Football  Academy is in the interest  of the state as it aims to groom the next generation of stars.

He said: “What we are doing is in the  interest of  the Rivers State.  This football  academy  which will be the first of its kind will groom stars, empower youths and create wealth for the state.

“Sports is big business  and my administration  intends to  empower the next generation  through sports. That is why we are investing in different aspects of sports. By next February, we will host the African Wrestling Championship. ”

 

Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye said that the modalities  for the establishment of the Real Madrid Affiliated Football Academy will be finalised  on Monday.

 

 

Vice President of Interact Sports, Mr Kazma said that the group is happy to be working with the Rivers State Government  to actualise the goal of setting  up the academy.

Kazma assured football stakeholders that the academy will be run in line with international best practices to groom footballers who will  graduate to become international stars.

 

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,
Electronic Media.
15th October,2017.

