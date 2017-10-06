Rivers Governor’s Wife calls for promotion of Skills Acquisition

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has called for the promotion of skills acquisition and vocational training amongst women and youths as a peace building measure.

Speaking during the closing/graduation ceremony of the Nigeria Air Force Wives Association (NAFOWA) Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training in Port Harcourt on Friday , Justice Nyesom-Wike said that people with relevant vocational skills will focus their attention on productivity, hence they will have no time for vices.

She said: “When people are equipped with skills, they are better able to support their families. They have more time to be productive and less time to foment trouble.

“This is very certain way to contributing to peace. Somebody who is occupied will not have time for vices.”

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor stated that those with relevant vocational skills are going to be relevant in future as they will be the driving force of societal growth because of the services they provide.

” The graduands are going to be providing services to the public and they will be earning money to sustain their families “, she said.

Justice Nyesom-Wike urged women to also aspire to acquire vocational skills in more technical areas to improve their level of empowerment.

She said: “It is important for people to have skills even if they are formally educated. Skills Acquisition is in line with the trend worldwide.”

The Rivers Governor’s Wife commended NAFOWA for its commitment to programmes that are relevant to the growth of people in the community. She described NAFOWA as a humane organisation that is service oriented in all ramifications.

In his address, National President of NAFOWA, Hajiya Hasfat Sadique Abubakar said that between May 2016 to Date, over 800 participants have benefited from the skills acquisition and vocational training programme.

She said that women and youths have been empowered in Makurdi, Maiduguri, Kaduna, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Hajiya Abubakar said the empowerment women, widows and children form the focus of NAFOWA under her leadership.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar urged the graduands to remain focused and take full advantage of their training to add value to society.

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Nyesom-Wike inspected the exhibition stands of the graduands and presented certificates/awards to the best graduating participants.

Simeon Nwakaudu

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.