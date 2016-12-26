Monday , 26 December 2016
L-R: Second Vice President of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Dr Hillary Wordu, First Vice President, Chief Engr. L.A. Amadi , Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Outgoing President General, Prof. Augustine W. Onyeozu and Ochi Oha, G.A.O Omodu at the 211th Convention of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide in Rumuche on Christmas Day

Rivers Development: Governor Wike charges Ikwerre Leaders to work with other ethnic groups

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the leaders of the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality to work with other ethnic groups to ensure the faster development of the state.

In a keynote address during the 211th Convention of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation, Worldwide at Rumuche in Emohua Local Government Area on Sunday, Governor Wike said that inter-ethnic cooperation will enhance the development of the state.

Governor Wike who noted that his administration will ensure that all local government areas in the state benefit from development projects, said that the road projects pledged for the four Ikwerre speaking Local Government Areas will be completed in one year.

He said: “Let us work together to develop Rivers State. Working together with other ethnic groups, we will move the state forward.

“As leaders of the Ikwerre Nationality, we must contribute meaningfully to the development of our communities by enhancing peace and unity”.

He stated that the success of the Amnesty Programme in Ikwerre and Emohua has led to relative peace in the two local government areas.

The governor charged the Ogbakor Ikwerre leadership to work with other stakeholders to ensure that people participate in the forthcoming national census.

In his address, outgoing President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Prof Augustine Onyeozu commended Governor Wike for always identifying with the Ikwerre cause at all times.

He noted that Governor Wike has been responsible for most of the successes recorded by the Organisation in the promotion of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality.

The 211th Convention of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide attracted Ikwerre leaders from across the globe to Rumuche in Emohua Local Government Area.

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
