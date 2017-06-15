Rivers Development: Building International Partnerships

By Simeon Nwakaudu

The best of Rivers culture, music, tradition and hospitality were on display as the State played host to the United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria ,Ambassador William Symington .

It was the State Banquet in honour of the United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria who was in the state to deliberate on the development of Rivers State in the context of the cooperation between State Government and the Government of the United States.

Fundamentally, the Rivers State Government moved to build the bridges of international partnerships in order to advance the course of development of the state.

Governor Wike alongside top officials of the State Government met with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria, Mr William Symington and the Consul General, Mr John Bray to deliberate on ways that would enhance developments in commercial agriculture, healthcare, education, access to justice , tourism, security and employment generation.

To emphasise the prudent management of resources by his administration, Governor Wike led the United States delegation on a tour of projects within the precinct of Government House. They visited the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, the reconstructed Brick House and the amphitheatre .

At the State Banquet, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike declared that Rivers people are insisting on true federalism because they crave a country where all federating units are allowed to develop in line with their respective potentials and resources.

The governor emphasised that the demand for true federalism simply means that Rivers people believe in a united Nigeria, where no section is denied the control of her resources.

He said: “We are clamouring for true federalism. When you talk true federalism, they think you don’t want to be part of the country. We talk about true federalism as practiced in America. A true presidential system where all the Federating units will be allowed to enjoy their resources and contribute to the centre.

“That means we believe that there must be a country called Nigeria. All of us will work together for the unity of the country”.

He explained that Rivers people seek equity, fairness and justice in the country, stating that the right framework must be established to ensure that all states excel at their pace.

The governor called on the Government of the United States of America to set up a Visa Office in Port Harcourt to cater for the South-South and South-East.

Governor Wike said the visa will resolve the issue of equity and justice as the Abuja office serves the north and Lagos office serves the South West.

He assured that the American Ambassador that the state is safe for business, pledging that his administration will partner with investors, as the right environment has already been created.

“Forget about the media propaganda. This state is an opposition state . Therefore, don’t expect them to say it is the best. But, we are the best state. We are doing everything to ensure that investors do profitable business under the ambit of the law”, Governor Wike said.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria, Mr William Symington commended Nigerians for the unity of the country.

He said that Nigeria is a great country because of the contributions of Nigerians.

“Nigeria will be great and I expect a super power and a super partner “, he said.

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria was accompanied by the Consul General , John Bray.

Head of Service of Rivers State, Mr Rufus Godwins, in a welcome remark on behalf of the Rivers State Government, pointed out that Rivers State shares a lot of similarities with the United States of America, especially in the area of the presence of oil resources, love of human rights, justice and fair play.

He, however, pointed out that while United States practices fiscal federalism where federating states own their resources, Rivers State suffers untold hardship as her resources are exploited to the benefit of others.

The Head of Service of Rivers State further brought to the notice of the United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Williams Symington to murderous attack on the democratic rights of Rivers people by Federal forces during the repeated legislative reruns. He urged the United States of America to take very profound steps to check the rape of democracy by Federal forces and their cohorts during future elections.

PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UNITED NATIONS

Working with the United Nations Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, Governor Wike has re-jigged the relationship between Rivers State and the United Nations.

Both parties agreed to strengthen their partnership with a view to ensuring that Rivers State Government takes advantage of the United Nations in her development programmes for the benefit of the people.

Speaking during the meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt, the United Nations Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon lauded the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his infrastructural development, which has improved the living condition of the people.

He said the United Nations will continue to mobilise support for the development of Rivers State. He assured that the United Nations will partner with the Rivers State Government in the area of agriculture as a tool of employment generation and empowerment.

The UN Chief added that partnership will be developed with the Rivers State Government in the areas of Sustainable Development Goals, improvement of security, environmental sanitation, promotion of human rights and prisons decongestion

Responding, Governor Wike explained the need for the United Nations to work with the Rivers State Government to address developmental and environmental challenges.

THE OGONI CLEAN UP FEATURED PROMINENTLY ON THE GOVERNOR’S LIST

The governor called on the leadership of the United Nations to prevail on the Federal Government to implement the clean up of Ogoni-land, which was flagged off last year. He regretted that nothing has so far been done on the Ogoni clean up.

He said that large scale environmental pollution in different parts of the state leads to environmental degradation, which negatively affects the sources of livelihood of the people.

He said the clean up of Ogoni land should not be politicised, as it dwells directly on the development of the area.

The governor said: “Yesterday in the Senate, somebody said that the Federal Government has not done anything as far as Ogoni clean up is concerned. When we were saying it, they said we were playing politics. But now, it has dawned on them that nothing is being done. So, we urge you to intervene.

“Part of the problem we are having today is because of the lack of attention by the Federal Government when it has to do with Rivers State. We will provide you with Helicopter to see what we are talking about. Don’t only read it on papers. You will really pity us. ”

Speaking further, Governor Wike said: “The Federal Government has taken our oil and our environment has been degraded. Nothing seems to be done.

“We urge you on your own part as the United Nations to impress on the Federal Government that this clean up is very serious. Let it not be a political issue. We should not play politics with the lives of the people”.

The governor also called on the United Nations to partner with the Rivers State Government in the area of commercial agriculture.

He said because of the volatile nature of oil prices, investments in commercial agriculture will help create jobs for unemployed youths. Governor Wike urged the United Nations to provide a link for investors in commercial agriculture to come to the state, adding that his administration will provide incentives such as access to land and certificate of occupancy.

While soliciting for partnership in the area of environmental sanitation, Governor Wike declared that his administration places premium on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He informed the United Nations that his administration has improved security through the diligent implementation of the State Amnesty programme.

Governor Wike said that the State Government is working with relevant agencies to improve human rights and decongest the prisons.

NDDC AND REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

The non-performance of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has always agitated the minds of the people. The recent politisation of the NDDC and its deliberate deviation from its core mandate was a key part of the engagement between Governor Wike and the United States delegation.

Governor Wike said the commission’s focus on politics, rather than the development of Niger Delta, has made it a cesspit of corruption where resources are diverted to fund political projects.

He said: “NDDC is a fund raising commission for politicians who want to run for elections. The rerun elections in Rivers State were funded by the NDDC for the APC. The way NDDC is structured, it will not work.

“There is so much corruption in NDDC because board members are working to amass wealth to contests elections in their various states. The Managing Director of NDDC is amassing wealth to contest the governorship election in Akwa Ibom State “.

The governor said that contrary to the claim by the NDDC that the Rivers State Government is not cooperating with it, the government in 2016 wrote the commission on projects that would be beneficial to the state He said that the NDDC failed to act on the list

He informed the United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria that the NDDC reneged on its agreement with the Rivers State Government on the Mother and Child Hospital, even after the State Government had paid its counterpart fund of N800million, while the NDDC refused to pay any kobo from its N900million contribution. He said the State Government has taken over the construction of the hospital.

“If the Federal Government wants NDDC to work, why appoint a Managing director who plans to contest the governorship election of his state? Why not appoint a technocrat?” Governor Wike asked.

Speaking further, Governor Wike called for the clean up of Ogoni land, pointing out that the flag off was politically motivated due to the rerun elections at the time.

He said that his administration is interested in building partnerships with the United States of America, especially in the area of commercial agriculture, oil and gas and industrialization.

He said: “We are willing to partner with the American government in attracting investments to the state. Investments attract employment which reduces youth restiveness”.

The governor said all tiers of government should be focused on governance, instead dwelling on 2019.

PROSPECTS

Stronger international platforms for the development of the state have been established. This simply means that the Rivers State Government will draw from the capacity of the United States and the United Nations to speed up development across the state.

The State Government will share best practices with these partners to consolidate the successes already recorded in the evolution of a New Rivers State.